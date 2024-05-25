I-Cubs Fend off Indians for Second Straight Win

May 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (23-27) eked out a 6-5 victory over the Indianapolis Indians (22-25) Saturday night at Principal Park.

Iowa began the scoring in the bottom of the first when Pete Crow-Armstrong drew a leadoff walk, stole second, and stole third. Crow-Armstrong took off for third before Indians starting pitcher Domingo German threw the pitch, so German turned around and threw it toward third, but he threw it wildly and Crow Armstrong crossed home as Indy third baseman Malcom Nunez retrieved the ball from the I-Cubs bullpen down the left-field line.

Indianapolis answered in the top of the second with a solo shot from center fielder Matt Gorski.

Iowa retook the lead a half-inning later when David Bote doubled down the left-field line and Brennen Davis followed Bote's lead with a double of his own.

The I-Cubs extended their lead to 3-1 in the third when Ali Sanchez drew a two-out bases-loaded walk.

Iowa scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to go up, 5-1, when Miles Mastrobuoni singled home Hayden Cantrelle, and Matt Mervis drove in Crow-Armstrong with a groundout to first.

The Indians pushed across another run in the fifth to make it 5-2 when Andres Alvarez scored on a sacrifice fly to center.

Indy tied the game at five in the top of the seventh when Gilberto Celestino, Canaan Smith-Njigba , and Henry Davis each scored, but Iowa surged ahead in the bottom of that inning when Bote drove in Alexander Canario with a single.

I-Cub relievers Riley Martin and Carl Edwards Jr. worked a scoreless eighth and ninth inning, respectively, as Martin allowed a walk in the eighth, and Edwards worked a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his fifth save of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Pete Crow-Armstrong has five consecutive multi-hit games the most for an I-Cub since Nick Madrigal accomplished that from May 27-June 1 last season.

- The I-Cubs have won 12 of their last 16 home games vs. Indianapolis.

- Alexander Canario has an extra-base hit in seven straight games, the most for an I-Cub since Willson Contreras did so in 10 straight in 2016.

- David Bote has at least one RBI in four of his last five games

Iowa will play vs. Indianapolis on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 1:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com

