Redbirds Edge Durham Again, 4-3
May 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Matt Koperniak connected for a tie-breaking, two-run double in the eighth inning to lead Memphis past Durham 4-3 before 8,825 fans at the DBAP on Saturday night.
Durham (20-30) rallied to tie the game on Ronny Simon's two-run single in the sixth. In the eighth, Koperniak drove a two-out double against the Blue Monster in left field to score a pair of runs against Justin Sterner (L, 1-2). Sterner had issued a pair of walks with two outs.
The Bulls closed to within 4-3 in the eighth on a groundout by Ruben Cardenas, but stranded runners at first and third to end the inning. After a force out in the ninth inning allowed Rob Brantly to reach, successive wild pitches moved the tying run to third with one out. But on the next pitch, CJ Hinojosa struck out, with Kameron Misner fanning against Kolton Ingram (S, 1) to close out the one-run loss.
Carlos Garcia tossed three scoreless innings opening the contest for Durham. Joe Record threw two shutout innings, fanning one.
Memphis (27-23) leads the series 3-games-to-2 with Sunday's finale remaining.
The Bulls conclude their six-game series against Memphis at 5:05 PM ET on Sunday. Angel Sanchez (1-0, 0.00) is expected to start against Gordon Graceffo (4-3, 4.32).
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
