Chasers Win Four Straight With 4-3 Victory Over Clippers

May 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won a fourth straight game Saturday and edged out the Columbus Clippers 4-3 at Werner Park.

The Clippers struck first in the top of the third inning with a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead over Omaha, but the lead did not last long as the Chasers quickly answered in the bottom half of the frame. Austin Nola crushed his first home run of the year to left center field to tie the game at 1-1, then John Rave and Drew Waters both followed with solo home runs of their own for back-to-back-to-back long balls and bring the score to 3-1 in favor of Omaha three batters into the bottom of the third inning. It marked just the fourth time since 2005 the Storm Chasers hit three consecutive home runs in a game and the first time since the 9th inning on May 21, 2021 against Iowa.

In the top of the fourth inning, Columbus drove two more runs in off Omaha starting pitcher Daniel Lynch IV to tie the game. Again, Omaha had an immediate answer as Cam Devanney took back the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo homer to left center field to open the bottom of the frame and move the score to 4-3, which held to be final.

After Devanney's home run, the remainder game was quiet for both teams. The Clippers mustered only two hits and two walks after the fourth inning, while Omaha was held to two walks and a single from the fifth inning on. Neither team put a hit on the board over the final four innings.

Lynch earned his fourth win and fired his second straight quality start Saturday, as he held Columbus to three runs (two earned) over a season-high 7.0 innings with one walk and two strikeouts. Colin Selby and Will Klein each pitched a perfect inning behind Lynch and combined to set down the final six batters of the game. Klein earned the save for the second straight game, his eighth of the season, throwing a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The Storm Chasers wrap up this week's series against Columbus Sunday, May 26 at Werner Park with a 2:05 p.m. CT first pitch as right-handed pitcher Luis Cessa is scheduled to start for Omaha.

