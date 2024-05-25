Bisons Unable to Solve St. Paul in 7-0 Loss Saturday

May 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons were unable to overcome a quick start by the St. Paul Saints, led by starting pitcher David Festa, losing 7-0 on Saturday night at Sahlen Field.

DaShawn Keirsey Jr. was crucial to the early 5-0 advantage registering two runs, two hits and four RBIs in five at-bats on the night. He drove in the game's first run with an RBI base hit in the first inning, and extended the lead to five with a three-run home run in the top of the second.

St. Paul's pitcher was the other key to the hot start for the club. Festa struck out eight in five innings to record his first victory of the season. A pair of relievers also worked scoreless appearances to preserve the shutout bid. Nathan Lukes collected the first Bisons hit of the night with a one out single in the bottom of the fourth inning.

After holding the Saints scoreless after the second inning, the Bisons would give up a home run to Will Holland that would score Chris Williams extending the lead to 7-0 Saints in the top of the eighth.

The Herd would not score and would only get three base hits on strong pitching from the Saints. Rafael Lantigua and Steward Berroa added base hits in the loss, capping Buffalo's total at three for the game.

The series finale between the Bisons and St. Paul is scheduled for Sunday afternoon. The six-game set will conclude with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch at Sahlen Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.