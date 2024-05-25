Red Wings Fall Short Against IronPigs Saturday Night

May 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After jumping out to an early lead, the Rochester Red Wings conceded six consecutive runs to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, and ultimately fell by a score of 6-3 Saturday night. 2B Trey Lipscomb and RF Stone Garrett each collected two hits to pace the offense, and DH Travis Blankenhorn went deep for the 12th time this season. In relief, RHP Nash Walters and LHP Tim Cate each turned in hitless appearances.

Neither team crossed the plate through the first two frames until the Red Wings cashed in to take an early 1-0 lead in the top of the third. With two outs, Travis Blankenhorn crushed a 404-foot solo home run to right field, marking his team-leading 12th homer of the season.

The IronPigs responded in the bottom of the fifth when C Rafael Marchán laced a single to center field and LF Simon Muzziotti worked a walk. With two outs, 3B Jim Haley singled on a ground ball to center field that scored Marchán and left two runners on base for CF Cal Stevenson. He launched a sharp line drive triple that scored both runners and gave Lehigh Valley a 3-1 lead.

Download the Red Wings Rewards app today, use code RECAP for 25 extra points, and start winning exciting prizes! App Store | Google Play

With no answer from Rochester, Lehigh Valley extended their lead in the bottom of the sixth, led off by a walk from RF Jordan Luplow. He then advanced to third base from a ground ball single off the bat of 1B Darick Hall and came around to score on a sacrifice fly from SS Weston Wilson. Two batters later, 2B Esteban Quiroz connected on a line drive double to right field that brought Hall around from first to make the score 5-1. With two outs and a runner in scoring position, Simon Muzziotti singled a soft line drive to center field that scored Quiroz and extended the lead to 6-1.

Rochester began to cut into their five-run deficit in the top of the seventh, led off by a 375-foot solo home run off the bat of 3B Carter Kieboom. This marked the Georgia native's second homer of the season, both coming in this series against Lehigh Valley. IronPigs' pitching was able to escape the remainder of the inning unscathed, keeping their lead at 6-2.

In the top of the ninth, the Red Wings continued to cut into their lead, kicked off by a soft ground ball single off the bat of Trey Lipscomb. He reached second base on a throwing error, followed by a sharp line drive single from CF Alex Call that moved him to third. With runners on the corners and no outs, Carter Kieboom grounded into a double play that allowed Lipscomb to cross the plate, to make the contest a three-run game. The rally was cut short with a flyout, securing a 6-3 IronPigs victory.

RHP Jackson Rutledge took the mound first for Rochester, marking his ninth start of this season. The Nationals 2019 first-round draft pick worked 5.2 innings and allowed six earned on eight hits, walking two and striking out four. Nash Walters entered in relief in the bottom of the sixth and allowed no hits while striking out three over 1.1 innings of work before handing the ball to southpaw Tim Cate. The left-hander tossed a hitless inning of his own with two strikeouts.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game for Saturday night's contest is 3B Carter Kieboom. The Peach State native launched his second home run of the season, finishing 1-for-4 in the contest. After homering in the game Thursday night, this is the first time he's homered twice in three games since August 23 & 25 in 2023, with Washington.

Rochester looks to get back into the win column on Sunday night against Lehigh Valley. RHP Thaddeus Ward takes the ball for the Red Wings, squaring off against the IronPigs' RHP Tyler Phillips. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Don't Miss Out on Rewards! Download the Red Wings Rewards app today to earn points, access exclusive content, and win exciting prizes. Start earning points for attending games, buying merchandise, and more! Use code RECAP for an additional 25 points and unlock exclusive experiences and rewards!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.