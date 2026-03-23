Syracuse Mets Promotional Highlights

Published on March 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets have unveiled their 2026 promotional schedule at NBT Bank Stadium, highlighted by an exciting lineup of theme nights, giveaways, community celebrations, and fan-favorite weekly promotions throughout the season. Fans can view the full promotional schedule at SyracuseMets.com, where updates will continue to be posted throughout the season.

New for the 2026 season, the Syracuse Mets are introducing several additions designed to enhance the fan experience at NBT Bank Stadium. Fans will notice a new closed caption system, presented by HearingLife, helping make the ballpark experience more accessible for all guests. The team will also debut the Chevy All-American Music Series, featuring live performances from local musicians throughout the season.

In addition, the Mets are launching Local Eats: A Taste of Central New York, presented by Sysco Syracuse, giving local restaurants, caterers, and food trucks the opportunity to showcase their cuisine within NBT Bank Stadium for an entire homestand.

Another new ticketing option for 2026 is the Fan Pass, which guarantees fans a ticket to every Syracuse Mets home game for as low as $149, giving fans one of the most affordable ways to experience baseball all season long.

The Mets open the home portion of the 2026 season on Tuesday, March 31st against the Toledo Mud Hens at 4:05 p.m., kicking off the promotional calendar with Taco Tuesday. Throughout the season, fans can enjoy a full slate of weekly promotions, including Taco Tuesdays, We Care Wednesdays presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Dollar Thursdays, Fizzy Fridays with Fireworks, Super Saturdays, and Kids Eat Free Family Sundays.

Over 25 separate giveaways are planned for the Mets' season this year, including commemorative baseballs, hats, beach towels, and over 15 different 2026 giveaway jerseys.

Opening weekend is highlighted by Easter Sunday festivities on April 5th, when families can celebrate the holiday with a pregame Easter egg hunt and brunch at the ballpark as part of Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids will also get into the ballpark for free Wednesday through Sunday of opening week, part of the Kid-Stravaganza at Mets' Stay-Cation.

The 2026 promotional schedule features a wide variety of theme nights and community celebrations throughout the season, including Hot Dogs and Heartbreakers: A Sports Romance Novel Night on April 17th, the Mets' side of the Duel of the Dishes with the Rochester Red Wings on May 7th, and Life of a SMets Fan Night on August 21st.

Several holidays will be celebrated at NBT Bank Stadium, including Cinco de Mayo on May 5th, Mother's Day on May 10th, Father's Day on June 21st, Juneteenth Celebration on June 19th, and a Labor Day America Celebration on September 6th.

The Mets will also celebrate culture and heritage throughout the season. Syracuse will host three Latino Nights, the first celebrating the Mexican culture, the second Puerto Rican and Dominican culture and the third a Latin culture celebration on May 5th, August 6th, and September 17th. Additional heritage celebrations include Haudenosaunee Night on August 8th, Polish Night on August 20th, Irish Night on September 18th, and Italian Night the following day on September 19th.

Fan-favorite experiences return in 2026, including Bark in the Park nights on April 18th, June 16th, and August 23rd, giving fans the opportunity to bring their dogs to the ballpark.

The Mets will also honor baseball's history with Jackie Robinson Day on April 15th, Little League Day on June 6th, and a special 150 Years of Baseball in Syracuse celebration on June 20th.

Summer promotions will include Star Wars Day on July 18th, Scooch's Birthday and National Ice Cream Day on July 19th, and Pirates & Princesses Day on June 7th.

One of Central New York's most beloved traditions returns with Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend on August 21st and 22nd, celebrating the region's iconic dish with a full weekend of themed promotions.

The Mets will also host several community appreciation events throughout the season, including Bus Driver Appreciation Day, ALS Awareness Day, National Cancer Survivors Night, Safe Kids Day, Pride Night, First Responder Day, Stroke Awareness Night, and Faith & Family Day.

The 2026 promotional calendar will conclude with two fan-favorite traditions: Wall of Fame Day on September 5th and Fan Appreciation Day on September 19th, celebrating the fans who support the team all season long.

All promotions and dates are subject to change, and can be found on the Syracuse Mets' website.

Tickets for the 2026 season are available through the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium, by phone at 315-474-7833, or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.







International League Stories from March 23, 2026

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