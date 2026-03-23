What's New at Werner Park in 2026

Published on March 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers are excited to announce enhancements and new additions to Werner Park for the 2025 season.

"The enhancements for 2026 were intentional to elevate fan engagement and the overall experience," said Storm Chasers President and General Manager Martie Cordaro. "Our ownership group, Diamond Baseball Holdings, along with Sarpy County, have been incredibly supportive over the past 18 months as we've refocused Werner Park on Minor League Baseball. We're eager for the 2026 season to begin."

The changes and additions are as follows:

NEW VIDEO BOARD AND A/V UPGRADES

In conjunction with Sarpy County, a new video board has been installed at Werner Park. The board features a 114% increase in resolution - from 625,000 pixels to 1.34 million - while also growing 20% in size by incorporating the space previously occupied by the physical line score display. The expanded board allows for greater customization and an enhanced fan viewing experience.

Additionally, significant upgrades have been made to the park's wireless camera and microphone systems, dramatically improving range, quality and reliability.

EXPANDED FOOD AND BEVERAGE OPTIONS

Oak View Group Hospitality has introduced several new menu additions to Werner Park concession stands for the 2026 season. The culinary lineup is highlighted by the Team Wiener, a two-foot loaded Polish dog built for sharing, topped with house-smoked brisket, pulled pork, melted cheese, onions, jalapeños and roasted garlic aioli.

BRAVEHEART BLACK ANGUS BEEF BURGERS

Fans can look forward to the introduction of Braveheart Black Angus Beef® as our official burger supplier. Their chef-crafted patties are made from whole muscle Black Angus beef and a proprietary blend designed to deliver bold, steakhouse-quality flavor in every bite.

The 1/3lb burgers served at Werner Park will also feature a new signature sauce, Chaser Sauce, a traditional burger sauce with a savory zip.

MEADOWLARK ACADEMY SPORTS ZONE

The wiffle ball field and basketball court beyond left-center field at Werner Park will now be known as the Meadowlark Academy Sports Zone, thanks to the support of Meadowlark Academy and Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. This interactive area is now open and free for all fans to enjoy!

BIG GROVE BREWERY MUG CLUB

The Big Grove Brewery Mug Club returns for another season. The 2026 membership is $25 and includes a Storm Chasers-branded 16 oz. Coopersburg Beer Bat. Members will receive $3 off draft and craft pours at the newly rebranded Storm Chasers VIP Club, as well as at Bottom of the 5th and Bud Light Downdraught Bar.

MY FIRST STORM CHASERS GAME BUTTON, CERTIFICATE AND COUPON

Fans attending their first game at Werner Park can visit Fan Services (located behind Section 122) to receive a "My First Storm Chasers Game" button and certificate, along with a coupon from Szechwan Bistro.

GROUP SEATING AREAS

Fans enjoying a game from the CKF First Base and Third Base Party Decks will notice all-new furnishings, while groups in the Big Top Tent will benefit from additional amenity upgrades designed to enhance comfort and the overall guest experience.

STORM FRONT TEAM STORE

With Werner Park returning to a baseball-only venue in 2026, fans can explore an expanded selection of Storm Chasers gear and memorabilia in a refreshed Storm Front Team Store.

MUTUAL 1 ST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION STORM CHASERS BASEBALL NETWORK

Enhancements have been made to Storm Chasers MiLB.TV and radio broadcasts for the 2026 season, including upgraded cameras and microphones. All home and road broadcasts will be presented under the Mutual 1st Federal Credit Union Storm Chasers Baseball Network.

Radio broadcasts will return to Usher Media Group's 1290 AM KOIL for a third consecutive season, while audio webcasts will once again be available on Mixlr for a fourth consecutive season.

The Omaha Storm Chasers begin the 2026 season on Friday, March 27 on the road against the Louisville Bats. The homer opener will take place on Tuesday, March 31 vs. Buffalo, as the Storm Chasers welcome fans back to Werner Park for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. The full 2026 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available.







International League Stories from March 23, 2026

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