Homestand Highlights: Gwinnett Stripers Hosting a Festive Opening Weekend

Published on March 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers begin the 2026 season - their 17th as the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves - with an exciting and festive Opening Weekend at Gwinnett Field. The Stripers will host the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A, St. Louis Cardinals) for the three-game series from March 27-29.

The season starts with a bang on March 27 as Fireworks Friday (presented by Akins Ford) caps Opening Night (presented by Charbroil). Get yourself ready for 2026 with two schedule giveaways - Magnet Schedules on March 27 and Schedule T-Shirts on March 28.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Friday, March 27 vs. Memphis (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:40 p.m.

- Opening Night, presented by Charbroil: Celebrate the return of Stripers Baseball with plenty of family-friendly entertainment including a DJ, confetti cannons, face painters, a balloon twister, and more.

- Pregame Events:

o Stripers Player Autographs: Meet three members of the 2026 Gwinnett Stripers on the Main Plaza as they sign autographs before the gates open.

o Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Fans are invited to the Main Gate at 5:40 p.m. as Joe Harrington (Stripers General Manager) and Nick Masino (President & CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce) cut the ribbon on a new season at Gwinnett Field.

o Ceremonial "First Pours" in the Coca-Cola Front Porch Bar: At 5:55 p.m., Harrington, Masino, and Alton Rutledge (Sales Center Manager of Lawrenceville Coca-Cola Bottling Company) will pour the first drinks to be served in the reimagined Coca-Cola Front Porch Bar.

o Team Introductions: Don't miss the excitement as the Stripers take the field for the first time this season. Be in your seats by 6:45 p.m. for full home and road team introductions.

o Ceremonial First Pitch: The first pitch will be thrown by Stan Hall, the President & CEO of the Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau.

- Joe the Bat Dog: Back by popular demand, Joe the Bat Dog will be fetching bats in the first and fourth innings.

- Fireworks Friday, presented by Akins Ford: Stick around after the game as a spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky.

- 2026 Magnet Schedule Giveaway: Keep up with the Stripers all season long with this 2026 Magnet Schedule, received by the first 2,000 fans upon exiting the ballpark.

Saturday, March 28 vs, Memphis (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

- Opening Night 2.0: The festivities continue as the Stripers play game two of their first series of 2026! Face painters, stilt walkers, and other fun surprises highlight the night.

- 2026 Schedule T-Shirt Giveaway: Arrive early to receive a band-inspired 2026 Stripers Schedule Tee. It goes to the first 1,750 fans through the gate. Sizes M and XL only.

Sunday, March 29 vs. Memphis (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

- Sunday Funday, presented by COUNTRY Financial: Kick the afternoon off with Pre-Game Catch on the Field, and end it with Kids Run the Bases. It's fun for the family all day long!

Single-game tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. For a full list of 2026 Promotions, visit GoStripers.com/promotions.







International League Stories from March 23, 2026

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