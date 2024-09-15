Storm Chasers Tie Franchise Wins Record with 7-1 Win over Toledo

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers tied the all-time franchise record with the team's 86th win of the 2024 season, in a 7-1 victory of the Toledo Mud Hens Sunday at Werner Park, securing a series win for Omaha as well.

After taking losses in three straight starts, right-hander Chandler Champlain bounced back in the series finale and fired 6.0 scoreless innings for his sixth Triple-A quality start. Champlain held the Mud Hens to a walk and five singles while striking out two in his first scoreless start with Omaha.

The Chasers gave their starter good run support in the win, beginning with a pair of solo home runs. Nick Loftin's seventh home run of the season opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning, while Ryan Fitzgerald hit his 13th of the year in the fourth gave Omaha a 2-0 lead.

A walk and three singles led to two more runs of insurance scoring in the sixth inning, as Fitzgerald grounded into a fielder's choice that plated Drew Waters, while Loftin singled in Tyler Gentry for a 4-0 Omaha lead.

Toledo's only run of the game came in the top of the seventh inning as Major League rehabber Josh Taylor allowed a pair of singles that plated a run and cut the Storm Chaser lead to 4-1.

Omaha responded with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, sending eight batters to the plate, beginning as John Rave singled, stole second and third, then scored on a passed ball. Waters walked and stole second base, before scoring on Brian O'Keefe's second single of the afternoon and pinch-runner Tyler Tolbert stole second and third before scoring on a double from Fitzgerald.

Eric Cerantola and Andrew Hoffmann finished off the game for Omaha's bullpen, as each right-handed reliever threw a scoreless inning and the pair combined to strand five runners on base.

The win gives Omaha its 15th series win of the season, the Chasers' 11th six-game series win and third over Toledo this year. With 86 wins, the 2024 Storm Chasers match the 1990 Omaha Royals for the most wins in a season by the Triple-A Omaha franchise.

The Storm Chasers conclude the regular season next week on the road against the Louisville Bats before returning to Werner Park to host the International League Championship Series.

