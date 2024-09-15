Indians Drop Home Finale Following Three-Run Comeback, 6-3
September 15, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians mounted a three-run comeback to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth inning but fell to the Rochester Red Wings, 6-3, in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. Indy finished the 2024 season with a 44-30 record at the Vic for its best home record since going 44-27 in 2017.
Trailing 3-0 entering their final offensive half inning, the Indians (40-28, 73-68) used a pair of RBI doubles by Jack Suwinski and Jake Lamb - the latter coming with two outs - to tie the game. The Red Wings bounced back with a three-spot in the 10th inning on an RBI single by Trey Lipscomb, double by Joey Meneses and run-scoring error to score the game-winning runs.
Rochester (36-33, 74-68) jumped out to a 3-0 lead with an RBI single by Jake Alu in the fourth and a two-run knock by Trey Lipscomb in the fifth. Relievers Michael Plassmeyer, Josh Walker and Aaron Shortridge (L, 2-4) then held the Red Wings without a hit until the 10th frame.
Jackson Rutledge tossed 7.0 shutout innings with eight strikeouts for Rochester to start. As the second arm out of the bullpen, Jordan Weems (W, 2-0) blew the three-run lead in the ninth. Tim Cate (S, 3) then shut down the Indians offense in the bottom of the 10th.
Jake Lamb went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI to lead the Indians offense.
The Indians travel to St. Paul to begin their final six-game series of the season on Tuesday at 7:37 PM ET. RHP Caleb Boushley (9-5, 4.98) will take the mound for the Saints while the Indians have yet to name a starter.
