Red Wings Hang on for Series Finale Win in Indianapolis

September 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







In their final road game of 2024, the Rochester Red Wings came out on top in their second consecutive extra-inning contest, 6-3 in 10 innings. RHP Jackson Rutledge picked up his fifth win of the season and held the Indians to just two hits across the first 7.0 innings on the mound. Offensively, 2B Trey Lipscomb picked up three of the Red Wings' five hits and drove in a pair of runs in the contest.

In the top of the fourth inning, Trey Lipscomb led off with a single to center field. A 3B Brady House walk then put runners on first and second with nobody out. A wild pitch advanced Lipscomb and House to second and third with DH Jake Alu up to bat. The New Jersey native smoked an infield single up the middle that the shortstop knocked down, but Lipscomb scored on the play and made it 1-0 after four-and-a-half innings of play.

The Red Wings kept things going in the top of the fifth with C C.J. Stubbs and LF Jack Dunn both getting hit by a pitch. After a SS Jackson Cluffsacrifice bunt, runners were on second and third with one out. Trey Lipscomb singled up the middle to center field and both Stubbs and Dunn scored, increasing the Wings lead to 3-0.

Indianapolis tied it up in the bottom of the ninth after DH Joshua Palacios walked and RF Nick Yorke reached on an error. CF Jack Suwinski doubled and scored both Palacios and Yorke making it a one-run game. 1B Jake Lamb then doubled with two outs and Suwinski on third and tied the game three a piece.

The Red Wings wasted no time in the top of the tenth as PR Erick Mejia came in the game as the ghost runner on second base. Lipscomb came through with two outs and singled to right field and scored Mejia. House walked and 1B Joey Meneses doubled to left field and scored Lipscomb and advanced House to third. Jake Alu struck out swinging, but reached on an error by the catcher as House scored, and increased the lead to 6-3.

Indianapolis went down in order in the bottom of the 10th as the Red Wings hung on to win a thriller.

Right-hander Jackson Rutledge took the ball to start on Sunday. The San Jacinto product delivered 7.0 innings and allowed zero earned runs on two hits while striking out eight and walking four. This is the fourth time this season Rutledge has started a game and allowed zero earned runs. RHP Orlando Ribalta took the ball next and threw 1.0 inning and struck out one batter. RHP Jordan Weems threw 1.0 inning and allowed two hits, three runs, one earned run, a strikeout, and two walks. Weems picked up his second win of the season as well. LHP Tim Cate took the ball in the bottom half of the tenth and delivered 1.0 inning and notched his third save of the season.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to RHP Jackson Rutledge. The right-hander tied his season-high with 7.0 scoreless innings of work on just two hits, with eight strikeouts and four walks. Across six starts on Sunday this season, Rutledge boasts a 4-1 record with a 2.25 ERA (8 ER/32.0 IP) and has picked up 33 strikeouts while walking 13.

Rochester will take Monday off but will be back Tuesday for game one of their final six-game set of 2024 against the Iowa Cubs. LHP Andrew Alvarez will take the ball for the Red Wings in what will be a 6:05 p.m. first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.