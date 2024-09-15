WooSox Walk-Off 2024 Home Finale over Syracuse

September 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox (41-28)/(76-68) came back to win a thriller in their 2024 home finale at Polar Park, scoring four runs in the ninth inning to defeat the Syracuse Mets (28-41)/(74-69) by a score of 4-3 on Sunday afternoon in the finale of their six-game series. Chase Meidroth drew a bases loaded walk--his International League-leading 104th of the season--to score the winning run for the WooSox.

After two scoreless innings for both teams, Luke Ritter drew a leadoff walk from Quinn Priester, putting a man aboard for Carlos Cortes. On the third pitch of the at-bat, the Mets' right fielder lined an opposite-field two-run shot onto the berm to put Syracuse ahead, 2-0. Priester would face just one more batter before Jose Adames relieved him on the mound for the last two outs of the third inning.

Making his first rehab appearance since being placed on the 15-Day Injured List with a right lat strain on August 27, Lucas Sims was next out of the 'pen for Worcester to begin the fourth. Sims became the 80th player used by the WooSox in 2024, marking a new Red Sox Triple-A record. The 30-year-old faced only three batters on Sunday, walking the first two Mets he faced before striking out Yolmer Sanchez for the first out of the inning. Brian Van Belle relieved Sims and walked one but got out of the inning without allowing a run.

Entering the sixth inning, the WooSox still trailed 2-0. Van Belle continued on the mound for Worcester, looking to keep the WooSox within reach. But on a 2-2 pitch to Austin Allen, the Mets' designated hitter golfed a solo home run over the Worcester Wall to extend their lead to three.

Yohan Ramirez took over for Van Belle in the ninth inning, ending the right-hander's afternoon. Despite surrendering the sixth inning homer, Van Belle was solid in 3.2 innings of relief, allowing three hits and striking out five. After a scoreless ninth inning from Ramirez, the WooSox were hoping for some late-game dramatics in the 2024 Polar Park finale.

All season long, the WooSox have been the most prolific run scoring offense in the International League--leading the league with 837 total runs and ranking second with a +109 run differential entering Sunday's matinee. But over the last two games, the offense has scored just three times while the bullpen has allowed 27 of the team's 30 runs.

To lead off the bottom of the ninth, Vaughn Grissom and Jamie Westbrook lined back-to-back singles to put two aboard with nobody out. After Tyler Miller went down swinging, Tyler McDonough drew a free pass to load the bases and bring the winning run to the plate. Following a mound visit, Reese McGuire earned an RBI walk to score the WooSox' first run of the game. As Polar Park began to stir, the Mets dipped back into their bullpen, calling on Max Kranick to stop the bleeding.

The first batter Kranick faced was Corey Rosier who lined a 97 mph fastball into left for an RBI single to cut the Mets' lead to one. Roman Anthony followed with an infield single to bring home McDonough and knot the game at three. Next up was Chase Meidroth--the WooSox season MVP and team leader in hits, walks, and OBP with a chance to walk-off the season finale.

Fittingly, the all-time Red Sox Triple-A leader in walks drew a four-pitch free pass to score the winning run and send WooSox fans home happy. With their 4-3 win in the home finale at Polar Park, Worcester finished with a 40-34 record in the Heart of the Commonwealth and took five of seven games from Syracuse in their final homestand of the year. Yohan Ramirez (W, 1-0) was awarded the win on Sunday while Shintaro Fujinami (L, 1-2) was handed the loss.

The WooSox will conclude the 2024 season with a six-game set against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs with the series opener set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Coca Cola Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Pitching matchups for the series have yet to be announced. Radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 The Pike, and the WooSox Radio Network.

