Storm Chasers Announce 2024 Award Winners

September 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers pitcher Noah Cameron

Omaha Storm Chasers pitcher Noah Cameron

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers announced their annual awards for the 2024 season before the final home game of the regular season Sunday at Werner Park.

Noah Cameron was recognized as the 2024 Steve Pivovar Prospect of the Year. A first-year Storm Chaser, Cameron is currently ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Royals No. 14 prospect and has started 24 games between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha this season. Promoted to the Storm Chasers in late July, Cameron has gone 3-2 with a 2.50 ERA (14 ER in 50.1 IP) over 8 starts. 7 of Cameron's 8 starts with Omaha have been quality starts, with at least 6 strikeouts in all 8 outings. Selected by Kansas City in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Central Arkansas, Cameron's 59 strikeouts since joining Omaha are tied for the most of any Triple-A pitcher in that timeframe. The left-hander was recognized as the International League's Pitcher of the Month in August as well.

Evan Sisk was honored as the 2024 Omaha Pitcher of the Year. A second-year Storm Chaser, Sisk has appeared in a league-leading 55 games this season while pitching to a 1.66 ERA and .169 opponents' batting average, both the best marks in the International League among pitchers with at least 50 innings pitched this season. Omaha's closer since July, Sisk has recorded 14 saves this year, while striking out 77 batters in 54.1 innings (12.75 K/9). His rate of stranding 87.5% of inherited runners (28 of 32 stranded) ranks as the best among Triple-A relievers with at least 25 inherited runners this season. Sisk was drafted by St. Louis in the 16th round of the 2018 Draft before being traded to Minnesota in July of 2021. The southpaw was acquired by the Royals from the Twins in January 2023 as one of two players traded to Kansas City in exchange for outfielder Michael A. Taylor.

John Rave was selected as the 2024 Omaha Hitter of the Year. A third year Storm Chaser, Rave ranks among the league leaders in extra-base hits (56, 2nd), runs scored (89, 3rd), doubles (31, tied 3rd) and total bases (223, tied 5th). He leads Omaha in hits (122), home runs (20), extra-base hits, total bases, walks (63) and runs scored. Kansas City's 5th Round selection in the 2019 Draft out of Illinois State University, Rave has been Omaha's leadoff hitter since April, while making at least 24 starts at all 3 outfield positions

John Rave was also chosen as the 2024 Omaha Fan Favorite of the Year. Left up to a vote by Storm Chasers fans, the third-year Storm Chaser won in a landslide. A bobblehead giveaway on August 17 of this year captured Rave's viral juggling catch from August 2023, his second time in as many years landing on Sports Center's Top 10 plays. John was one of several Storm Chasers players that visited Children's Nebraska this summer and can frequently be seen signing autographs for fans before and after games at Werner Park. Since 2022, his 206 games played with Omaha are the 5th -most of any Storm Chasers player and 193 hits rank 3rd.

