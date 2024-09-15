IronPigs Rally with Four-Run Seventh But Ultimately Fall in 2024 Road Finale

September 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Moosic, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (65-75, 31-36) rallied to take the lead with a four-run seventh but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (84-59, 41-28) countered with a comeback of their own as the 'Pigs fell 5-4 in their 2024 road finale on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field.

Scranton got the first run of the game on the first pitch they saw as Caleb Durbin clubbed a leadoff homer, his 10th of the season.

The game stayed 1-0 until the sixth. With two outs, Oswald Peraza drove home Durbin with a base hit before Ben Rice followed with another base hit to score Peraza and make it 3-0.

The IronPigs made their move in the seventh. Jim Haley was hit by a pitch to begin the frame and one out later Otto Kemp doubled him to third. David Dahl then drove home both runners with a base hit to make it a one-run game. Dahl then stole second and scored on a Carlos De La Cruz double to tie the game. Ryan McKenna then put the 'Pigs ahead with a base hit to left, plating De La Cruz.

The lead did not last long, as Jorbit Vivas put the RailRiders back in front with a two-out, two-run double in the last of the seventh, proving to be the game winner.

Scott Effross (6-1) picked up his third win of the week out of the bullpen for the RailRiders. Effross went two-thirds of an inning, walking one without allowing a run.

Jose Cuas (0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk, striking out two in one inning of work.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs begin their finale series of the season when they welcome the Worcester Red Sox to Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday, September 17. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

