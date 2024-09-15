Bisons Lose Road Finale at Gwinnett 6-2 Sunday Afternoon

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Buffalo Bisons played their final road game of the 2024 season, losing 6-2 to the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. The Bisons will return to Sahlen Field for their final homestand of the season winners of four of their last six games.

Josh Kasevich once again helped provide the offense for Buffalo. The young shortstop hit a leadoff home run in the top of the second inning for a 1-0 Bisons lead. His solo home run to left center field was his sixth hit in the last three games. Kasevich recorded three hits on Friday and two more on Saturday.

Gwinnett was able to answer with three straight base hits to start the bottom of the fourth inning. All three batters would eventually score in the inning to flip a one-run deficit into a two-run lead over the Bisons. Nacho Alvarez Jr. led off the inning with a single, followed by base hits by Drake Baldwin and Luke Waddell. Alvarez Jr. scored on Waddell's RBI single to center field tying the game 1-1, while Baldwin and Alvarez scored on back-to-back groundouts for a 3-1 lead over Buffalo.

The Stripers added another run in the bottom of the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly by Alvarez Jr. that scored J.P. Martinez. The Gwinnett outfielder reached on an error to open the bottom of the fifth and stole two bases to advance to third. Alvarez Jr.'s fly ball to center allowed him to record his 42nd RBI of the year that extended Gwinnett's lead to 4-1.

Paxton Schultz took over on the mound after starter Jake Bloss pitched the first four and 2/3 innings for Buffalo. Schultz was able to induce a groundout to end the bottom of the fifth to keep the Bisons within three runs. The Orem, UT native pitched for the second time in the series and 38th time overall in his second Triple-A season.

Gwinnett was able to add another run to the lead in the bottom of the sixth thanks to back-to-back base hits to start the inning. Waddell led off with a single to center field and moved to third base on a double on Luis Liberato's double. Yolbert Sanchez was credited with his second RBI of the game thanks to a sacrifice fly that scored Waddell and extended Buffalo's deficit to 5-1.

They would tack another run on thanks to Martinez's solo home run leading off the bottom of the seventh inning off of Emmanuel Ramirez. The outfielder's sixth home run of the season improved the lead to 6-1 after seven innings.

The Bisons were able to answer back with a run in the top of the eighth inning to cut the deficit to four runs. Damiano Palmegiani was able to score on a sacrifice fly by Jonatan Clase after he hit a lead off double to left center field and advanced to third base on a Nick Raposo single. Clase's first RBI of the game made the score 6-2 in favor of Gwinnett.

The Bisons will return home on Tuesday for their final series of the season, hosting the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Game one of the six game series is Tuesday night with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch scheduled from Sahlen Field.

