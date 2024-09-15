Saints Finish off Road Portion of Schedule with 5-2 Loss to Clippers

COLUMBUS, OH - And now all that is left are six games at CHS Field. The St. Paul Saints finished off the road portion of their schedule jumping out to a 2-0, but as happened in the previous three games the Columbus Clippers scored several unanswered runs in a 5-2 loss on Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park. The Saints finished 35-41 away from home.

The day started off promising as on the first pitch of the game Payton Eeles clubbed one over the left field wall, his sixth of the season, making it 1-0.

The first three hitters in the second inning reached for the Saints as they plated another run. Carson McCusker led off with a single into left, moved up to second on a walk to Diego Castillo, and scored on a single just inside the first base line by Jair Camargo giving the Saints a 2-0 lead. That was all the Saints offense could muster as they managed just two hits the rest of the way.

The most dangerous hitter in the Clippers lineup came calling in the fourth. After retiring the first nine men he faced, Randy Dobnak walked the leadoff hitter Myles Straw in the fourth. Juan Brito dumped a single into center putting runners at first and second. With one out Johnathan Rodriguez hit a three-run homer just over the right field wall and just inside the pole, his third straight game with a home run and 28th of the season, giving the Clippers a 3-2 lead. Dobnak went 5.2 innings allowing three runs on two hits while walking three and striking out four. The 5.2 innings gives him a single-season franchise record 129.1 innings surpassed his 126.1 innings pitched from 2023.

Three straight singles by the Clippers in the seventh added to their lead. With one out Micah Pries singled to right. That was followed by a single to right by Reynel Delgado putting runners at the corners. Delgado stole second and Myles Straw cashed them both in with a single to left increasing the Clippers lead to 5-2.

The Saints are off on Monday and begin a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) on Tuesday night at CHS Field at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP Caleb Boushley (9-5, 4.98) to the mound and the Indians are TBA. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

