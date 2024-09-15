Storm Chasers Slip Past Mud Hens in 7-1 Showdown

September 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Mud Hens fought hard but came up short with a 7-1 loss against the Omaha Storm Chasers. But don't fret-they're back in action at home on Tuesday for their final home stand of the season!

Today's showdown kicked off at 3:05 PM, marking the Mud Hens' last road game of the season and the final clash in the Omaha series. Toledo had their eyes set on evening the series, and things looked promising from the start. Akil Baddoo hit a single off a fly ball to get things going, but Omaha's defense shut it down before we could capitalize. The Chasers threw a 1-2-3 inning back at us, sending the Hens back to the plate in the second. Eddys Leonard came out swinging, delivering a sharp line drive to center field for a single, but a double play quickly put the brakes on any offensive hopes.

Omaha broke the deadlock with a home run in the third, but there was still plenty of ball left to play. Stephen Scott lit things up with a line drive to right field, reaching first base, followed by Ryan Vilade's single on a grounder to put Hens on base. Unfortunately, the Chasers' defense held firm, and our own defensive squad answered back with an impressive 6-4-3 double play from Ryan Kreidler to Leonard to Bligh Madris.

The fourth inning didn't bring much luck for the Hens either-a quick 1-2-3 inning. Meanwhile, Omaha added fuel to their fire with another home run and two more runs. Devin Sweet took over pitching duties from Bryan Sammons, hoping to cool off the Chasers' hot streak.

Scott kept his mojo going with another single, and with Kreidler walking earlier, the Hens had a player in scoring position. But Omaha's defense refused to give an inch, shutting down another scoring opportunity with a double play. The Chasers couldn't maintain their own momentum in the fifth despite a double, as a pop out, strikeout, and lineout kept them at bay.

The sixth inning saw the Hens struggle through another 1-2-3 stretch while Omaha continued to grind, tacking on yet another run after a few singles. Toledo, however, refused to back down. With Omaha changing pitchers, Justice Bigbie smacked a single and hustled to second on a wild pitch. Then Scott, who had been red-hot all day, delivered one of his now-signature singles, driving Bigbie home and breaking the shutout!

But Omaha wasn't done. They bounced back with a barrage of hits-walks, singles, and a double-that racked up three more runs, stretching their lead. Toledo got the three outs they needed, and Andrew Navigato came up big with a sharp line drive to left field, earning his spot on first. After Madris walked, the Hens were back in the game, but a strikeout and flyout allowed Omaha to escape the inning without damage.

Toledo's defense wasn't about to let Omaha add insult to injury, though. A strikeout and forceout from Scott to Kreidler, followed by another strikeout after a replay challenge, sealed a clean defensive inning.

The Mud Hens still had one last chance in the ninth. A walk from Oscar Mercado, followed by Vilade getting on base, and things were looking interesting with two outs. A wild pitch let Baddoo reach first, loading the bases with Navigato stepping up to the plate. But alas, his pop fly was snagged in foul territory, ending the game.

The Mud Hens may have dropped this one, but don't miss their final home stand at Fifth Third Field on Tuesday. It's bound to be a thrilling finish to the season!

Notables:

Stephen Scott (3-3, RBI)

