SWB Game Notes - September 15

September 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (31-35, 65-74) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (40-28, 84-59)

Game 143 | Home Game 75 | PNC Field | Sunday, September 15, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Kyle Tyler (5-4, 4.17) vs LHP Josh Maciejewski (1-3, 5.72)

HAPPY AT HOME - The RailRiders play in their final game at PNC Field this summer. They technically played 75 contests at home, although one was cancelled they took on one from Lehigh Valley. SWB was phenomenal at home going 42-32 on the season with today left to play.

MAGIC MAN - Josh Maciejewski is set to make his 18th appearance, eleventh start of the season for the RailRiders. Maciejewski has a 5.72 earned run average in Triple-A. He made four outings with NYY after his Major League debut for a 2.57 ERA. The lefty also pitched 12.2 innings for a 7.71 earned run average in Double-A.

TUESDAY REMATCH - The RailRiders are hoping to get on the win side this time in a rematch of Tuesday''s contest. Southpaw Josh Maciejewski is set to face off against Kyle Tyler for the second time this week. Magic went four innings of one-run ball while Tyler tossed 5.2 frames with three-runs. The difference maker in the game was the home run hit by Ryan McKenna.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE RECORD- The RailRiders set the single-season stolen base record in the International League with 228 steals, topping the mark of 223 set by Omaha last summer. They have reached 200 stolen bases for the first time in franchise history with an 83% success rate. This tops last year's franchise record of 174 swipes. Brandon Lockridge led in his tenure with 34 while Caleb Durbin has 27 and counting. Twenty-three players have had at least one.The Charleston Charlies also had 224 in 1976.

LEADING OFF SWINGING - For the second straight game, Scott Kingery of the IronPigs smacked a leadoff homer to begin the contest. The RailRiders have allowed six lead-off homers to their opponents this season with now the past four of them coming off the bats of Lehigh Valley. Weston Wilson homered off of Yoendrys Gómez on July 2 and Cal Stevenson got to Will Warren on July 6.

PITCHING POWER - The pitching staff has held the RailRiders upright this week working a 2.77 ERA in six games already. They have issued just 21 walks while striking out 65 batters. It is the second lowest earned run average this week in Triple-A.

POST-SEASON POSSIBILITY- The RailRiders sit in fourth as they are four and a half games back of Columbus in the International League. Worcester and Indianapolis are also in front of them. Lehigh Valley is ten games out of the leader as there are 8 games left to play.

WHO CAN GO?- The RailRiders active roster currently contains nine players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are four pitchers, including one starter. The team also features five position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #16 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza, Ben Rice, and Carlos Narvaez also remain on the big league 40-man.

International League Stories from September 15, 2024

