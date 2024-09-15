Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 15 at Indianapolis

September 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (35-33, 73-68) vs. Indianapolis Indians (40-27, 73-67)

Sunday, September 15, 2024 - 1:35 p.m. ET - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-9, 7.16) vs. RHP Mike Burrows (0-1, 4.03)

A LITTLE SOMETHING EXTRA: In a back-and-forth, exciting game that saw the lead change hands four times, the Rochester Red Wings snapped their six-game losing streak in Indianapolis, 8-6 in 12 innings...3B BRADY HOUSE laced three hits in six at-bats, DH JOEY MENESES homered for the second time in the series, and CF ROBERT HASSELL III reached base three times via a pair of doubles and a walk to pace the offense...on the mound, five Red Wings relievers combined to hold the Indians to no earned runs from the fifth inning on...Rochester looks to win the final two games of the series after dropping the first four, sending RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound against Indians RHP Mike Burrows in the finale.

LUCKY NUMBER 12: Rochester played in their first 12-inning road game since 4/7/2022 at Toledo last night, and now post a 6-3 record in nine extra innings this season...this is the first time the Red Wings have logged a record above .500 in extra innings since 2015 (4-3)...

Rochester is now 14-15 on Saturday's this season and will finish the season with 30 games played on the first day of the weekend for the first time since at least 2004.

JOEIN' OFF: DH JOEY MENESES led the Red Wings to a victory in Indianapolis with a solo home run in the second inning to get the team on the board, and a sacrifice fly later in the sixth... the 32-year-old ended the night 2-for-5 with two RBI and added a run scored to his line...through the first five games of the series, Meneses has collected four extra-base hits (HR, 3 2B) and turned in three multi-hit performances...

Meneses has seven XBH across nine games in September, tied for sixth-most in the International League.

WINGS ON THE HOUSE: 3B BRADY HOUSE laced a base hit into shallow right field in the top of the 12th inning to extend the Wings' lead to three runs...the Georgia Native went 3-for-6 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored in the win...this is his third three-hit game at the Triple-A level, and second of the series (3 hits on 9/12)...

In extra-innings at the Triple-A level this season, he is 2-for-3 with two RBI.

ROB'S JOB: CF ROBERT HASSELL III recorded his first and second Triple-A extra-base hits, en route to a 2-for-4 performance with a pair of doubles, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk...in 15 Saturday games across the Minor Leagues this season, the Tennessee native holds a .291 batting average (16-for-55) with nine RBI, five doubles, and a triple.

BULLY-PEN: Rochester's bullpen combined to allow just one earned run across 8.0 total innings of work last night, the fewest earned runs allowed by Red Wings relievers through 8.0 full frames since 8/16/2023 at Buffalo (8.0 IP/1 ER)...RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM tossed 2.0 hitless innings en route to his fifth win of the season, and RHP TY TICE shut the door in the 12th to earn his first Triple-A save since 8/10/2019 at Columbus, with Buffalo.

WE WEAR RED (WINGS) ON SUNDAY: RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE is slated to make his 26th start of the season in the series finale this afternoon...across five starts on Sunday this season, Rutledge boasts a 3-1 record with a 2.88 ERA (8 ER/25.0 IP) and has picked up 25 strikeouts while walking nine.

