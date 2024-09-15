I-Cubs Overpowered by Bats in High-Scoring Affair

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (65-79) dropped their last home game of the season to the Louisville Bats (64-79) by a 17-10 final Sunday afternoon at Principal Park.

The Cubs' bats were hot, tallying 18 hits, including five doubles, a triple, and four homers, but the Bats' bats were hotter and timelier, as the visitors put up an identical 18 hits and two less homers, but seven more runs.

Matt Shaw (double), Owen Caissie (triple), and Kevin Alcantara (triple) were each one hit away from the cycle, and Darius Hill and Moises Ballesteros also tallied multi-hit games.

However, the I-Cubs' pitching staff allowed three or more runs in four separate innings, including six in the ninth.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Matt Shaw went 12-for-26 with 3 doubles, a triple, three homers, and five RBI during the series vs. the Bats, including 6-for-9 with two home runs, a triple, and four RBI over the final two games of the series

- The final home run hit at Principal Park this year was Darius Hill's first one at home this season

- The I-Cubs welcomed nearly 410,000 fans to Principal Park this year

Iowa will play against Rochester on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series, with first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m. CT at Innovative Field. It is the final series of the season for the I-Cubs. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

