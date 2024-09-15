I-Cubs Overpowered by Bats in High-Scoring Affair
September 15, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (65-79) dropped their last home game of the season to the Louisville Bats (64-79) by a 17-10 final Sunday afternoon at Principal Park.
The Cubs' bats were hot, tallying 18 hits, including five doubles, a triple, and four homers, but the Bats' bats were hotter and timelier, as the visitors put up an identical 18 hits and two less homers, but seven more runs.
Matt Shaw (double), Owen Caissie (triple), and Kevin Alcantara (triple) were each one hit away from the cycle, and Darius Hill and Moises Ballesteros also tallied multi-hit games.
However, the I-Cubs' pitching staff allowed three or more runs in four separate innings, including six in the ninth.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Matt Shaw went 12-for-26 with 3 doubles, a triple, three homers, and five RBI during the series vs. the Bats, including 6-for-9 with two home runs, a triple, and four RBI over the final two games of the series
- The final home run hit at Principal Park this year was Darius Hill's first one at home this season
- The I-Cubs welcomed nearly 410,000 fans to Principal Park this year
Iowa will play against Rochester on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series, with first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m. CT at Innovative Field. It is the final series of the season for the I-Cubs. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 15, 2024
- Storm Chasers Tie Franchise Wins Record with 7-1 Win over Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- I-Cubs Overpowered by Bats in High-Scoring Affair - Iowa Cubs
- Two-Run Eighth Lifts Chasers over Toledo 6-5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Storm Chasers Announce 2024 Award Winners - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Storm Chasers Slip Past Mud Hens in 7-1 Showdown - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Clobber Cubs in Crazy Slugfest 17-10 - Louisville Bats
- Indians Drop Home Finale Following Three-Run Comeback, 6-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- WooSox Walk-Off 2024 Home Finale over Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Hang on for Series Finale Win in Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Stripers' Offense Reemerges to Back Smith-Shawver's Quality Start in 6-2 Win over Buffalo - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Win Home Finale - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tides Take Season Series Vs. Bulls In Fourth Straight Win - Norfolk Tides
- Syracuse Concludes 2024 Road Slate with Sunday Loss at in Worcester - Syracuse Mets
- IronPigs Rally with Four-Run Seventh But Ultimately Fall in 2024 Road Finale - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Finish off Road Portion of Schedule with 5-2 Loss to Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons Lose Road Finale at Gwinnett 6-2 Sunday Afternoon - Buffalo Bisons
- Indianapolis Indians Announce 2024 Team Award Recipients - Indianapolis Indians
- September 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - September 15 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 15 at Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Cubs Stories
- I-Cubs Overpowered by Bats in High-Scoring Affair
- September 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats
- I-Cubs Match Longest Streak of Season with Fourth Straight Win Against Bats
- September 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats
- Howard's Clutch Double Propels I-Cubs in Third Straight Win