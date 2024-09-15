Redbirds Wrap up Road Slate with Loss at Sounds

September 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a four-game road trip with a 2-1 walk-off loss the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Sunday night at First Horizon Park.

The Redbirds only source of offense came in the form of a third baseman Cesar Prieto solo home run in the top of the seventh inning, his first home run since August 18 and second blast since the All-Star Break. The left-handed hitter has smacked 14 long balls on the season.

Starting pitcher Zack Thompson tossed 5.0 scoreless innings in the loss. The left-handed pitcher allowed two hits, walked one and struck out nine Sounds batters. Gordon Graceffo (10-8) finished the final 4.0 innings and allowed two runs on eight hits, walked one and struck out one.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tamba Bay Rays) on Tuesday, September 17 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

