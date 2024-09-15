RailRiders Win Home Finale

September 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-4 Sunday at PNC Field in their final home game of the 2024 season. The RailRiders took five of seven from the IronPigs and have won five in a row going into the final series of the year.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Caleb Durbin turned on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the first, sending his 10th homer of the year 389 feet to right for an early 1-0 lead.

RailRiders left-handed starter Josh Maciejewski faced the minimum through the first three frames and left an IronPig stranded on base in the fourth and fifth innings to keep Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead.

After surrendering the homer to Durbin, Lehigh Valley starter Kyle Tyler settled in, retiring 14 in a row.

In the sixth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated two runs and chased Tyler from the game. After Durbin walked and advanced to second on a force-out, Oswald Peraza hit an RBI single to give the RailRiders a 2-0 edge. Ben Rice followed with a base hit that scored Peraza for a three-run advantage.

Lehigh Valley batted through the order and put four on the board in the seventh to take the lead. A two-run single from David Dahl pulled the IronPigs within one and an RBI double from Carlos De La Cruz tied the contest at three. Ryan McKenna singled home De La Cruz, putting the IronPigs up one.

The RailRiders regained the advantage in the home half of the frame. With two outs, Yankees #16 Prospect Jorbit Vivas scorched a ground-rule double to left, scoring JC Escarra and Durbin to put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre back in front 5-4.

The IronPigs threatened with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth, but reliever Nick Burdi struck out Jared Thomas to keep Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in front.

Maciejewski pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven. Yankee Rehabber J.T. Brubaker tossed a scoreless frame in a relief appearance. Scott Effross (W, 6-1) threw two-thirds of an inning in the win and Ron Marinaccio (S, 8) threw eight pitches in the ninth to close the door. Lehigh Valley's Tyler tossed 5.2 innings, surrendering three runs on four hits and striking out six. Jose Cuas (L, 2-3) gave up two runs on three hits in one inning of work.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finished with a 43-32 home record for the 2024 campaign. The RailRiders travel to Buffalo to play the Bisons on Tuesday for the final series of the year.

