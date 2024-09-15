Tides Take Season Series Vs. Bulls In Fourth Straight Win
September 15, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
DURHAM, NC - The Norfolk Tides (66-78, 30-39) defeated the Durham Bulls (70-74, 34-35), 4-2 on Sunday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. It was the Tides' fourth straight victory and wins them the season series versus the Bulls, 11-10.
The low scoring series continued into the series finale, but the Tides did put up three runs fast in the second on a three-run homer by Terrin Vavra. Durham wouldn't score their first run until the third inning, scratching across a run on an RBI groundout to make it 3-1.
Kenny Piper hit a solo home run for Durham in the fifth, which would end up being the final run scored by Durham. Tucker Davidson would make a quality start for the Tides, going 6.0 innings and allowed two earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three. He earned his fifth win of the season.
Norfolk would be able to get an insurance run in the ninth inning after scoring on a wild pitch. The Tides bullpen of Danny Coulombe, Brookes Kriske and Bruce Zimmermann would face the minimum on a scoreess inning each, closing the 4-2 victory.
