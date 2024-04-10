Storm Chasers Take Game Two against the Stripers 7-2

April 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won their fourth consecutive game in game two of this week's series against the Gwinnett Stripers, 7-2 at Werner Park.

The Stripers jumped out the gate in the first inning as J.P. Martinez scored the first run of the game when he came home on a Leury Garcia sacrifice fly, a 1-0 Gwinnett lead.

Tyler Tolbert opened the bottom of the first with a single but was stranded on second after stealing second base. However, Omaha did not trail for long as Cam Devanney hammered his second home run of the season to left field in the bottom of the second inning tie the score up 1-1.

The Chasers quickly took the lead for good in the third inning, as rehabbing designated hitter Michael Massey ripped his second double of the series to center field and brought John Rave home to give Omaha a 2-1 lead. Two batters later, CJ Alexander walked to load the bases, then Mike Brosseau was hit by a pitch to bring Tolbert home from third base and extended the lead 3-1.

Omaha scored single runs in the final four innings, to progressively pull away from the Stripers. After Nick Pratto singled in the fifth, Alexander hit his team-best fifth double of to score Pratto from second base and grow the lead to 4-1. Devanney and Nate Eaton connected on back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the sixth inning, then extending the lead to 5-1.

Chasers catcher Brian O'Keefe kept the scoring going in the seventh inning, when he led off the frame with his first home run of the season to center field and pushed to the lead 6-1. That long ball gave all nine Omaha starters at least one base hit for the second consecutive game.

The Stripers briefly cut into the Chasers lead as Garcia nailed his first homer of the year to right field in the top of the eighth inning and cut the score down 6-2. However, the Chasers loaded the bases with three straight walks in the bottom of the inning and O'Keefe grounded into a force out that brought John Rave home and added some insurance for a 7-2 score that held to be final.

With his best start of the season, Omaha starting pitcher Andrew Hoffman struck out five in 5.0 innings and allowed just the first inning run as he earned his first win of the year. After allowing his first two batters of the top of the sixth inning to reach, Hoffman was replaced by reliever Sam Long, who struck out two batters and retired all five he faced in 2.0 scoreless innings. Dan Altavilla allowed the home run in the eighth inning but otherwise retired the side, then Will Klein pitched top of the ninth inning and stranded a runner on third base to finish off the game, Omaha's fourth straight win.

The Storm Chasers continue this six-game series against the Stripers Thursday, with a 6:35 p.m. CT first pitch at Werner Park as left-handed pitcher Daniel Lynch IV takes the mound for Omaha.

