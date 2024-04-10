Sounds Game at Memphis Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
April 10, 2024 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
Memphis, Tenn. - Wednesday's game between the Nashville Sounds and Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, April 12.
Game one of Friday's doubleheader will start at 5:05 p.m., two hours earlier than the previously scheduled 7:05 p.m. start. Game two will follow at least 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games are scheduled to be seven innings in length.
Tomorrow's game remains a single nine-inning contest. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
The Sounds will return to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, April 16 for a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers, affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 10, 2024
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 10 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Game at Memphis Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds and Sounds Postponed Due to Weather - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.