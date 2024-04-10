Sounds Game at Memphis Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

April 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis, Tenn. - Wednesday's game between the Nashville Sounds and Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, April 12.

Game one of Friday's doubleheader will start at 5:05 p.m., two hours earlier than the previously scheduled 7:05 p.m. start. Game two will follow at least 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games are scheduled to be seven innings in length.

Tomorrow's game remains a single nine-inning contest. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

The Sounds will return to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, April 16 for a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers, affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

