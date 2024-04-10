Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 10 at Buffalo

April 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (3-4) vs. Buffalo Bisons (6-3)

Wednesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Robert Gsellman (0-0, 13.50) vs. RHP Andrew Bash (0-0, 6.23)

WING WARS: In the opening tilt of a six-game set at Buffalo, the Rochester Red Wings dropped a close one-run battle with the Bisons, 6-5...LF JAMES WOOD continued his production on offense with two doubles, one of which came off the bat at 109.8 MPH for the Wing's hardest-hit base knock of the season...C BRADY LINDSLY and 2B DARREN BAKER also recorded two hits apiece, with Lindsly knocking in a run and Baker driving in a pair...LHP RICHARD BLEIER and LHP JOE LA SORSA each delivered 1.1 hitless innings out of the bullpen, combining to strike out four and walk none...Rochester looks to pick up their first win of the series tonight, as RHP ROBERT GSELLMAN takes the ball for his first start in MiLB since 2022, against Bisons RHP Andrew Bash.

GONE STREAKIN': RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN and LF JAMES WOOD each reached base on Tuesday, extending their respective on-base streaks to all seven games to start the season...the pair have combined for six of the teams' 13 extra-base hits this season, and accounted for 25 of their 81 total bases.

DOUBLE THE FUN: LF JAMES WOOD collected a pair of doubles yesterday, extending the Red Wings' streak since at least 2005 of hitting at least 7+ doubles in the first seven games of the season...C BRADY LINDSLY connected on a double in the top of the fourth inning to score DH CARTER KIEBOOM with two outs to add to this team hitting feat, and bring the Red Wings within a run while extending his hitting streak to two games, going 4-for-7 with a double, RBI, and run scored in that span...

Wood leads the team with five doubles this season, tied for second-most in the International League...he also ranks sixth in the IL in on-base percentage (.500).

THE STREAK LIVES ON: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN knocked in LF JAMES WOOD on a line drive to center field in the top of the first inning yesterday, extending Rochester's run streak to 146 consecutive games dating back to the second half of a doubleheader on 4/8/2023 at Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League, 58 games ahead of second place (MEM, 88)...no Rochester squad has scored a run in at least 100 straight games since Innovative Field opened in 1997.

ROBERT CALIFORNIA: RHP ROBERT GSELLMAN is slated to take the ball for the Wings today in what will be his first MiLB start since 6/29/2022 against Columbus (CLE), with Triple-A Iowa (CHC)...the New York Mets 2011 draft pick has made 139 career starts between MLB and MiLB (34 in MLB, 105 in MiLB).

BUFFALO BLUES: After the loss last night, the Rochester Red Wings now own an 8-24 record at Sahlen Field since they became a Washington Nationals affiliate in 2021...over that same span, the Wings hold a 21-20 record against Buffalo in front of the Red Wings faithful at Innovative Field.

