Colás Recalled by Chicago White Sox Today

April 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







OF Oscar Colás was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today.

So far this season, the Knights have promoted four players to Chicago. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8) and OF Oscar Colás (4/10). Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

Colás, 25, is hitting .321 (9-for-28) with six runs scored, two doubles, one home run, four RBI and one stolen base with the Knights this year. Last season, Colás hit .272 (58-for-213) with 36 runs scored, 14 doubles, nine home runs and 29 RBI with the Knights in 54 games.

