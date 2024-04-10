Wisdom, Pannone Lead Iowa to Fourth Straight Win
April 10, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - Iowa Cubs (7-4) starting pitcher Thomas Pannone allowed just one run across 5.0+ innings and Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run homer to lead Iowa to a 4-1 win over the St. Paul Saints (5-5) tonight at CHS Field. It marked the fourth straight win for Iowa.
The game was scoreless until the fifth inning in which Wisdom hit his three-run home run to give Iowa a 3-0 advantage.
The Saints fought back and cut the I-Cubs lead to 3-1 on a run-scoring single from Yunior Severino, but Iowa got that run back in the eighth on a towering, solo home run from Alexander Canario.
Pannone earned his second win of the season and Riley Thompson and Colten Brewer combined for 4.0 scoreless innings with Brewer picking up his second save.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Patrick Wisdom became the first I-Cub to homer in back-to-back games this season and first since Matt Mervis on Sept. 20-21, 2023 at Louisville.
- Thomas Pannone allowed his first run of the season in the sixth inning. He has posted an 0.57 ERA (1 ER in 15.2 IP) in three starts this year.
Iowa will play at St. Paul on Thursday for the third of their six-game series with first pitch from CHS Field slated for 6:37 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
