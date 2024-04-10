David Buchanan Spins a Gem to Lead 'Pigs Past Bulls

April 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - One night after allowing a franchise record 28 runs, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (4-4) bounced back with a sterling pitching performance led by David Buchanan to capture a 3-2 win over the Durham Bulls (4-7) on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Durham started the scoring for the second straight day, striking in the second inning. A single started the frame and after a fielder's choice and double, Tristan Peters grounded out to drive home Logan Driscoll.

The IronPigs evened the game immediately in the last of the second. Jordan Luplow doubled with to start the inning and moved to third with two outs. David Dahl legged out an infield single to drive home Luplow and tie the game.

Luplow doubled again with one out in the fourth. With two outs, Nick Podkul knocked a single to center to drive him home and put the 'Pigs ahead 2-1.

An insurance run scored for the 'Pigs in the sixth on a Darick Hall sacrifice fly which proved useful as Ronny Simon socked a solo homer, his first of the season, to trim the Durham deficit to 3-2.

The one-run lead was more than enough for the 'Pigs pitching as Jose Ruiz (S, 1) retired the side in order in the ninth, striking out two for the save.

David Buchanan (1-1) earned the win for the 'Pigs, allowing just two runs on five hits, striking out four. Buchanan at one point retired 17 consecutive hitters from the second through seventh innings.

Mason Montgomery (0-3) suffered the loss for the Bulls, giving up two runs in five innings on five hits, striking out six.

The 'Pigs and Bulls will play game three of their series on Thursday night with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.