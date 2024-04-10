Cabrera K's Nine in 2-1 Win over Charlotte

April 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were on the winning side of a 2-1 pitcher's duel against the Charlotte Knights Wednesday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville (7-4) put a runner on in each of the first five innings, but Charlotte (2-10) was able to escape each time. Trailing 1-0, the Jumbo Shrimp's fortune turned in the sixth after Dane Myers led off with a single. Victor Mesa Jr. doubled, putting runners at second and third. Two batters later, Myers scored on an error. Jonathan Davis followed that up with a go-ahead RBI single, giving Jacksonville a 2-1 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp kept the Knights at bay throughout the final three innings of the game. Kyle Tyler, Devin Smeltzer, Luarbert Arias allowed a combined two base runners from the seventh on, and Arias stranded the tying run on base in the ninth to earn the save.

Charlotte got on the board first. In the third inning, Angelo Castellano and Brett Phillips notched back-to-back singles. Rafeal Ortega reached on an error, which also allowed Castellano to score from second base.

Edward Cabrera ( W, 1-0) impressed in his third start of the season. The right hander allowed one unearned run through 5.2 innings while striking out nine. He just walked one.

