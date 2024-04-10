Danny Jansen Joins Bisons on MLB Injury Rehab Assignment

April 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - Today the Toronto Blue Jays announced that C DANNY JANSEN will begin a Major League injury rehab assignment with the Buffalo Bisons when the team hosts the Rochester Red Wings at 6:05 p.m. tonight.

Jansen was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist fracture suffered during Spring Training. He is coming off of a season that he set a career high in home runs, 17, and RBIs, 53 in 86 games.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 409 career MLB games after making his Blue Jays debut during the 2018 season. That same year, Jansen was named the Bisons' Stan Barron Most Valuable Player where he was among the team's offensive leaders. He led the team with 58 RBIs in 88 games that season.

Jansen was also named an International League All-Star in 2018, in addition to being named to the 2018 MLB All-Star Futures Game.

