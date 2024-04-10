Stripers Drop Second Straight Day Game in Omaha

April 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - Leury Garcia belted his first home run with Gwinnett and drove in two runs, but for the second straight day the Stripers (6-5) couldn't quiet the Omaha bats in a 7-2 loss to the Storm Chasers (7-4) at Werner Park.

Decisive Plays: J.P. Martinez led off the game with a double and scored on Garcia's sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Gwinnett advantage was canceled out in the bottom of the second on Cam Devanney's solo homer off AJ Smith-Shawver (L, 0-1). Omaha took the lead for good with two runs in the third highlighted by a go-ahead RBI double from Michael Massey. CJ Alexander and Nate Eaton each added RBI doubles and Brian O'Keefe slugged a solo homer to make it 6-1. Garcia's solo drive (1) to right field brought the Stripers to within 6-2 in the eighth, but the Storm Chasers answered with a run in the bottom half.

Key Contributors: Garcia (2-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs), Martinez (2-for-4, double, run), and Phillip Evans (2-for-4) all had multi-hit days for Gwinnett. Every single member of Omaha's lineup had at least one hit, led by Devanney (2-for-4, double, homer, RBI) and O'Keefe (1-for-5, homer, 2 RBIs). Former Braves farmhand Andrew Hoffmann (W, 1-1) pitched 5.0 one-run innings for the Storm Chasers.

Noteworthy: Martinez has now led off the game with a hit five times in eight games (2 singles, 2 doubles, 1 triple). Garcia has a six-game hitting streak dating back to April 4, batting .476 (10-for-21, 2 doubles, 1 homer, 4 RBIs, 1.233 OPS) in that span.

Next Game (Thursday, April 10): Gwinnett at Omaha, 7:35 p.m. ET at Werner Park. LHP Dylan Dodd (2-0, 1.54 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Daniel Lynch IV (1-0, 4.50 ERA) for the Storm Chasers. Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 16): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling) at Coolray Field as the Stripers will give away limited edition green Stripers shirseys of former Gwinnett star and current Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.