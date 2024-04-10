Knights Fall to 'Shrimp on Wednesday, 2-1

April 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(JACKSONVILLE, FL) - The Charlotte Knights scored first in Wednesday's game, but ultimately fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 2-1 in game two of the six-game series from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL. The loss was Charlotte's second in as many days in Jacksonville.

Charlotte RHP Jonathan Cannon was sharp in just his second career Triple-A start. Cannon allowed just five hits over five shutout innings in a no-decision against the Jumbo Shrimp. The 23-year-old hurler walked three batters and struck-out six on the day.

RHP Lane Ramsey (0-1, 8.44) was saddled with the loss in relief of Cannon. Ramsey gave up both of Jacksonville's runs on the day in the bottom of the sixth inning. The 'Shrimp scored courtesy of a throwing error and an RBI single by Jonathan Davis.

Charlotte's lone run of the day came in the top of the third inning when third baseman Angelo Castellano scored when right fielder Rafael Ortega grounded into a forceout. In all, the Knights mustered seven hits on the afternoon. Designated hitter Zach DeLoach and catcher Chuckie Robinson led the way with two hits apiece.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Thursday evening with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. from 121 Financial Ballpark. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.