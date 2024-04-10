Higgins the Hero in 3-2 Walk-Off Win

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth, then won it in the tenth on a marathon at-bat in the rain from P.J. Higgins, capped with a walk-off single to finish a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth, Louisville began the comeback against Clippers reliever Franco Aleman. Pinch-hitter Alex McGarry began the frame with a walk, and a sacrifice bunt moved him to second. Levi Jordan then laced a single to left-center, bringing McGarry home with the tying run and sending the game to extra innings.

Tony Santillan (W, 1-0) entered for the Bats in the 10th and worked around the ghost runner, getting a bunt ground out, a strikeout, and a fly out to left to strand the go-ahead run on third base.

In the bottom of the inning, pinch-runner Michael Trautwein began the inning at second. Leading off, Higgins and Aleman squared off in a battle for the ages. With the count full, Higgins fouled off seven pitches in a row. On the 13th pitch of the at-bat with rain beginning to fall, Higgins laced a single to left, allowing Trautwein to dive home with the winning run. With the win, all five of Louisville's wins to start the season have been by one run.

The game began as well as it ended for the Bats. Making his second start of the year, righty Brett Kennedy fired six scoreless innings in the best outing by a Louisville starter this season, striking out three and walking two in a no-decision.

Louisville staked their starter to a lead in the fifth on a solo home run from Jordan, his first with the Bats for a 1-0 edge. Making his first rehab appearance for Louisville, Reds reliever Ian Gibaut allowed two runs in the top of the seventh. Justin Bruihl pitched 2.1 innings in relief to keep the game close, setting up the Bats' chance to rally and get the win.

Offensively, Jordan led the way for the Louisville offense, going 3-for-5 with two RBI including the home run. Mike Ford went 2-for-5, the only other Louisville player to record more than one hit as the Bats racked up 11 hits in the victory.

The Bats (5-6) continue their series against the Clippers (4-6) on Thursday night. First pitch at Louisville Slugger Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

