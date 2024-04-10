Redbirds and Sounds Postponed Due to Weather

April 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Today's Memphis Redbirds game against the Nashville Sounds has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up in a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, April 12 with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CDT.

Single-game ticket buyers for today's game will receive a credit in their MyTickets account equal to the amount paid for the ticket. Please be advised, this transaction may not take place on the day the game is postponed.

