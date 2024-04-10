SWB Game Notes - April 10

April 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (5-4) @ Norfolk Tides (7-3)

Game 10 | Road Game 5 | Wednesday, April 10, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Tanner Tully (0-1, 6.00) vs RHP Chayce McDermott (0-0, 3.52)

MISIEWICZ MAGIC- Lefty reliever Anthony Misiewicz has been on fire in the bullpen. He has made four appearances without allowing a run. Misiewicz has struck out ten of the 18 batters he has faced. The free agent signing has allowed just four hits and a walk in four and a third innings of work. He has one save.

SAVED IT- Duane Underwood Jr & Anthony Misiewicz have recorded saves in back-to-back games for the RailRiders. Prior, SWB was 0-5 in save opportunities.

CALEB CARRY- Caleb Durbin has been electric in his start in Triple-A. The right-hander is batting .469 while getting the start in every game this season. Caleb Durbin has worked a nine-game on-base streak in his first few games as a RailRider. He has seven extra base hits while leading the team with 14 runs batted in. The 24-year-old also has eight walks to just two strikeouts. Durbin also has stolen seven bases. He was originally drafted by Atlanta in 2021 but was traded to New York along with Indigo Diaz for LHP Lucas Luetge.

PERIERA POWER - Everson Pereira currently leads the team with three home runs, including one last night in the win. Last season Pereira totalled18 homers, 8 with in his 27 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The righty holds a .879 on-base plus slugging percentage. It is also his 23rd birthday today!

BARCLAY BEST - Edgar Barclay's five innings of work last night was the longest start by a RailRiders starting pitcher this season. He tossed 76 pitches, just three more than his prior outing. Starter Cody Poteet has tossed the next most 4.1 innings

MORRIS IS MOVING - Cody Morris has made three appearances this season with each outing being at least 40 pitches of work or more. He still has not allowed a run. Morris has tossed 7.1 frames, including two as a spot starter. The righty has let up just three hits and five walks. Morris has struck out nine batters.

TULLY TIME - Tanner Tully is making his first start of the season tonight after making a piggy-back appearance off of Will Warren last week. Tully has had an interesting start to the season after getting assigned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start. On March 30 he was selected by New York and signed to the roster. Two days later he was designated for assignment without making an appearance. After clearing waivers, he was outrighted and rejoined the RailRiders on April 3. In his first outing, Tully pitched 40 offerings allowing two runs on a homer. The lefty did not walk a batter, but struck out three.

ERRORLESS EVENING - The RailRiders have gone 3-0 when they do not make an error in the field. Conversely, they are 0-3 when the team makes two or more miscues. SWB has made 10 total errors.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM -The RailRiders will showcase top outfielding prospect Everson Pereira (#6 per MLB Pipeline) alongside starting pitchers Will Warren (#8), Clayton Beeter (#14), and Yoendrys Gómez (#18).

