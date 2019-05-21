Storm Chasers Homestand Highlights May 21-29

PAPILLION - The Omaha Storm Chasers are back at Werner Park for their longest homestand of the season, featuring ten games scheduled in a span of nine days from May 21-29. The festivities include two fireworks shows presented by Hy-Vee and two Wiener Wednesdays with Bark in the Park, in addition to Thirsty Thursday, Heroes & Capes Night, a special jersey auction in conjunction with Gold Glove Charities, a Memorial Day doubleheader and much more!

This homestand will also features the return of Acadian Grille in the Taste of Nebraska concession stand at Werner Park from Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26 after debuting during the previous homestand.

Tuesday, May 21 (6:35pm) vs. Iowa Cubs

Tuesday Night Baseball: Come to Werner Park to catch the Storm Chasers face the Iowa Cubs in the first game of a four-game series.

Wednesday, May 22 (6:35pm) vs. Iowa Cubs

Wiener Wednesday: Hot dogs are once again available for just 25 cents all night long!

Bark in the Park: Dogs are welcome to join their owners for a ballgame at Werner Park and sit in the McDonald's Berm. Fans may also pre-register their pups online at www.milb.com/omaha/bark-in-the-park.

Chasers Charities Silent Auction: As part of "Omaha Gives", Chasers Charities will have a silent auction during the game featuring signed Storm Chasers and Royals collectibles to bid on.

Thursday, May 23 (6:35pm) vs. Iowa Cubs

Sizzle Night presented by Gates Bar-B-Q Sauces: The steaks are raised again at Werner Park as the Omaha Storm Chasers become the Omaha Sizzle.

Thirsty Thursday presented by Pepsi, Bud Light & Dr. Pepper: The weekend starts early with Thirsty Thursday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light, Busch Light and Ale Storm Beers, along with $1 small Pepsi products.

Friday, May 24 (7:05pm) vs. Iowa Cubs

Hy-Vee Friday Fireworks: The skies ignite on Friday evenings at Werner Park with a post-game fireworks spectacular presented by Hy-Vee.

Saturday, May 25 (7:05pm) vs. Iowa Cubs

Bands & Brews presented by Werner Enterprises: For the first hour after gates open, fans will be able to enjoy $1 Busch Light and live music from The Willards at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar thanks to Werner Enterprises.

Heroes & Capes Night: Some of your favorite superheroes are set to skydive in to Werner Park on Heroes & Capes Night, with fans able to get their picture taken with these heroes in the concourse. A scavenger hunt will also take place as part of the festivities that night.

Sunday, May 26 (7:05pm) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

Nebraska Medicine Family FUNday: Sundays are still the perfect day for families, featuring clowns & balloon artists and visits from Wildlife Encounters. Join Nebraska Medicine for booth activities on health and wellness, take your picture in the photo booth and register to win great prizes.

Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Raising Cane's: Fans will have the chance to play catch on the outfield at Werner Park prior to Sunday evening's game (weather permitting). Gates will open at 5:45pm, with the field open for approximately 30 minutes.

Pre-Game Player Autographs presented by Allegiant Airlines: Fans will have the chance to get autographs from several Storm Chasers players from 5:45pm until 6:15pm.

Gold Glove Charities Jersey Auction: The Storm Chasers are teaming up with Gold Glove Charities, with players and coaches wearing specialty uniforms that will be auctioned off in-game to benefit Gold Glove Charities in their fight against childhood cancer.

Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee: The skies will light up with Memorial Day Weekend fireworks following Sunday night's game thanks to Hy-Vee.

Monday, May 27 (12:05pm) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

Doubleheader: The Storm Chasers and Oklahoma City Dodgers will play two with a Memorial Day doubleheader. Both games will be seven innings in length, with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Tickets for Monday's regularly scheduled contest are good for both games.

Tuesday, May 28 (6:35pm) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

Tuesday Night Baseball: The Storm Chasers continue their homestand at Werner Park against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at 6:35pm.

Wednesday, May 29 (6:35pm) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

Wiener Wednesday: The homestand concludes with another Wiener Wednesday, with hot dogs once again available for just 25 cents all night long!

Bark in the Park: Dogs are welcome to join their owners for a ballgame at Werner Park and sit in the McDonald's Berm. Fans may also pre-register their pups online at www.milb.com/omaha/bark-in-the-park.

Single game tickets for all remaining Storm Chasers home contests can be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com, or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at (402) 738-5100.

