Round Rock Rocks Missions

ROUND ROCK--The Round Rock Express took advantage of some sloppy defense as they halted the Missions six-game winning streak Tuesday night with an 11-4 win in the series opener. The win snapped the Express' four game losing streak.

San Antonio committed a season-high four errors in the game, which led to five unearned runs.

At the plate, the Missions struck out 16 times, a dozen of which were recorded by Round Rock starting pitcher Jose Urquidy.

Thomas Jankins (2-2) was charged with six runs in six innings, though only half were earned.

David Freitas was the hitting star for the Missions, as he collected three hits, including his second homer of the season, while driving in a pair of runs.

Tyler Saladino's six-game hitting streak was snapped. He matched a career-high with four strikeouts and was charged with two of the club's errors. Saladino entered play with a PCL-leading .611 batting average during his hit streak.

The Missions remain in first place in the American Southern Division with a half-game lead over Round Rock.

