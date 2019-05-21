Round Rock Rocks Missions
May 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
ROUND ROCK--The Round Rock Express took advantage of some sloppy defense as they halted the Missions six-game winning streak Tuesday night with an 11-4 win in the series opener. The win snapped the Express' four game losing streak.
San Antonio committed a season-high four errors in the game, which led to five unearned runs.
At the plate, the Missions struck out 16 times, a dozen of which were recorded by Round Rock starting pitcher Jose Urquidy.
Thomas Jankins (2-2) was charged with six runs in six innings, though only half were earned.
David Freitas was the hitting star for the Missions, as he collected three hits, including his second homer of the season, while driving in a pair of runs.
Tyler Saladino's six-game hitting streak was snapped. He matched a career-high with four strikeouts and was charged with two of the club's errors. Saladino entered play with a PCL-leading .611 batting average during his hit streak.
The Missions remain in first place in the American Southern Division with a half-game lead over Round Rock.
NEXT: TBD vs. Cy Sneed (1-5, 6.30) 7:05 PM
KONO 860 AM
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2019
- Round Rock Rocks Missions - San Antonio Missions
- Dodgers Outlast Baby Cakes, 6-5 - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Redbirds' Seventh Inning Helps End Skid - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds' Winning Streak Snapped at Four - Nashville Sounds
- Tuesday's Chasers-Cubs Contest Postponed - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Round Rock Express - San Antonio Missions
- I-Cubs and Storm Chasers Postponed Tuesday - Iowa Cubs
- Reno Aces Game Notes at El Paso - Reno Aces
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (17-26) vs. Memphis Redbirds (21-23) - Nashville Sounds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 21, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (21-23) at Nashville Sounds (17-26) - Memphis Redbirds
- Kevin Cron Wins Pacific Coast League Player of the Week - Reno Aces
- Storm Chasers Homestand Highlights May 21-29 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Round Rock Stung by Nashville in 12-Inning Defeat - Round Rock Express
- Fresno finishes series with 4-3 walk-off win over Sacramento - Fresno Grizzlies
- Bees Strikeout Franchise Record 19 in Win - Salt Lake Bees
- River Cats drop finale but leave Fresno with series win - Sacramento River Cats
- Chihuahuas Keep Scoring in 21-10 Victory - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Chihuahuas Squeeze Past Isotopes, 21-10 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Sounds Rally for Extra-Inning Win in Texas - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.