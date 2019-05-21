Tuesday's Chasers-Cubs Contest Postponed

May 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





Tuesday's scheduled matchup between the Omaha Storm Chasers and Iowa Cubs at Werner Park has been postponed due to high winds and inclement weather.

Tuesday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 22, with game one slated to start at 5:05pm CT. Both games will be seven inning contests, with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Tickets to Wednesday's regularly scheduled matchup will be good for both of that day's games. Gates will open at 4:30pm.

Wiener Wednesday specials with 25-cent hot dogs will be available for both games of Wednesday's doubleheader. Dogs are also welcome as part of Bark in the Park for the entirety of that day's twinbill.

Fans with a ticket to Tuesday's game may exchange that ticket in-person at the Werner Park Ticket Office for a ticket of equal/lesser value to a 2019 Storm Chasers home date at Werner Park excluding July 4. No online or phone exchanges will be accepted.

Fans may call the Storm Chasers' Weather Hotline at any point during the 2019 season for up-to-date information on the status of a day's scheduled game at (402) 738-2199.

Single-game tickets are available for all remaining 2019 Storm Chasers home contests, and may be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com/tickets, or through the Werner Park Ticket Office during open hours from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday either in-person or by calling (402) 738-5100.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.