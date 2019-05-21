Tuesday's Chasers-Cubs Contest Postponed
May 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
Tuesday's scheduled matchup between the Omaha Storm Chasers and Iowa Cubs at Werner Park has been postponed due to high winds and inclement weather.
Tuesday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 22, with game one slated to start at 5:05pm CT. Both games will be seven inning contests, with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Tickets to Wednesday's regularly scheduled matchup will be good for both of that day's games. Gates will open at 4:30pm.
Wiener Wednesday specials with 25-cent hot dogs will be available for both games of Wednesday's doubleheader. Dogs are also welcome as part of Bark in the Park for the entirety of that day's twinbill.
Fans with a ticket to Tuesday's game may exchange that ticket in-person at the Werner Park Ticket Office for a ticket of equal/lesser value to a 2019 Storm Chasers home date at Werner Park excluding July 4. No online or phone exchanges will be accepted.
Fans may call the Storm Chasers' Weather Hotline at any point during the 2019 season for up-to-date information on the status of a day's scheduled game at (402) 738-2199.
Single-game tickets are available for all remaining 2019 Storm Chasers home contests, and may be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com/tickets, or through the Werner Park Ticket Office during open hours from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday either in-person or by calling (402) 738-5100.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2019
- Tuesday's Chasers-Cubs Contest Postponed - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Round Rock Express - San Antonio Missions
- I-Cubs and Storm Chasers Postponed Tuesday - Iowa Cubs
- Reno Aces Game Notes at El Paso - Reno Aces
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (17-26) vs. Memphis Redbirds (21-23) - Nashville Sounds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 21, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (21-23) at Nashville Sounds (17-26) - Memphis Redbirds
- Kevin Cron Wins Pacific Coast League Player of the Week - Reno Aces
- Storm Chasers Homestand Highlights May 21-29 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Round Rock Stung by Nashville in 12-Inning Defeat - Round Rock Express
- Fresno finishes series with 4-3 walk-off win over Sacramento - Fresno Grizzlies
- Bees Strikeout Franchise Record 19 in Win - Salt Lake Bees
- River Cats drop finale but leave Fresno with series win - Sacramento River Cats
- Chihuahuas Keep Scoring in 21-10 Victory - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Chihuahuas Squeeze Past Isotopes, 21-10 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Sounds Rally for Extra-Inning Win in Texas - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- Tuesday's Chasers-Cubs Contest Postponed
- Storm Chasers Homestand Highlights May 21-29
- Dodgers Clip Chasers 10-5
- Arteaga, Chasers Rout Dodgers 11-1
- Oklahoma City Holds off Omaha 7-6