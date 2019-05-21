Reno Aces Game Notes at El Paso

About Today's Game: Reno heads to Texas for game one of a four-game road trip this evening. The Aces and El Paso Chihuahuas will square off at 6:05 p.m. with right-hander Matt Koch facing LHP Dillon Overton. Reno is coming off the greatest offensive performance of all-time (25 runs, 25 hits, 10 home runs) and El Paso is doing the same (21 runs, 22 hits, 3 home runs).

ESPN Stats and Info: According to ESPN's SportsCenter last night, Yasmany Tomas (4 home runs) and Matt Szczur (Hit for the cycle) was as rare as you may think. This has been accomplished one time in Major League history. On June 3, 1932, Lou Gehrig hit four home runs and Tony Lazzeri hit for the cycle for the Yankees in the same game. It's the ONLY time in Major League history that has been accomplished.

Yasmany Tomas: With four home runs yesterday, Yasmany Tomas became the 6th player in the modern era with four home runs in a game. There have been 18 Three-homer games in the Minors this season. 11 of those 18 have come in Triple-A. There were 24 three-homer games all of last season. Nine of those were at Triple-A.

