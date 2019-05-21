Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (17-26) vs. Memphis Redbirds (21-23)

Game #44: Nashville Sounds (17-26) vs. Memphis Redbirds (21-23)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Wei-Chieh Huang (0-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Genesis Cabrera (1-3, 6.95)

First Pitch: 6:35 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Fans can bring their four-legged friend to First Tennessee Park every Tuesday in 2019. Tickets start at $25 ($20 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit New Leash on Life. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on 5th Avenue. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

From the Notes

Wei-Chieh Huang: 25-year-old Wei-Chieh Huang starts for Nashville in tonight's series opener. The right-hander is making his 3rd appearance with Nashville in 2019 and is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA. Huang has pitched across three levels this year - with Texas, Nashville and Double-A Frisco. Huang was 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA in 6 games (1 start) for the Roughriders before being called up, then went 0-0 with a 3.18 ERA in 4 relief appearances with Texas. In 4.0 innings with Nashville, he has yet to allow a hit or walk while striking out 6 batters. Huang split his 2018 between Advanced-A Visalia, Double-A Jackson and Double-A Frisco, compiling a 7-3 mark with a 3.33 ERA in 38 games (2 starts). The Rangers acquired Huang in a July 31, 2018 trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Wood Coming Up on Win #600: Sounds Manager Jason Wood has 599 wins in his managerial career going into tonight's game. His season-high for wins is 80 with Double-A Frisco in the 2014 season.

Can They Bring The Offense Home: The Sounds went 7-5 on the recent road trip and have an even record of 12-12 away from First Tennessee Park. Nashville is hitting .257 with a .779 OPS while scoring 5.5 runs per game on the road compared to .224 with a .666 OPS while scoring 3.3 runs per game at home.

Heineman is Here: Outfielder Scott Heineman was added to the Sounds' roster today to begin a Major League rehab assignment. Heineman has been out of action since he underwent labrum surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder on December 10, 2018. The California native was the Rangers' 2018 Minor League Player of the Year after hitting .306 (137-for-447) with 74 runs, 22 doubles, 2 triples, 12 home runs, 67 RBI, 39 walks and 18 stolen bases between Triple-A Round Rock and Double-A Frisco.

Making Noise in the 9th: Over the last 2 games, Nashville has scored 8 runs in the 9th inning, putting together a comeback in each game. On the season the Sounds have outscored the opponent 28-11 in the 9th inning. The team has a collective batting average of .263 (35-for-133) with a .860 OPS in the 9th.

