Fresno finishes series with 4-3 walk-off win over Sacramento

May 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Fresno, California (Monday, May 20) - The Fresno Grizzlies (23-21) walked-off on the Sacramento River Cats (21-23) 4-3 in 10 innings from Chukchansi Park. Down 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth, the Grizzlies had yet to record a hit. Carter Kieboom changed all of that with one swing of the bat, powering a solo shot to left-center field. One inning later, Brandon Snyder raked the second hit for Fresno, a bomb to left field. Trailing by one with two outs in the eighth, Collin Cowgill scurried home on a wild pitch. This would send the game into extras. In the 10th, Cowgill once again used his speed to score on a Bengie Gonzalez game-winning sacrifice fly.

Austin Slater highlighted the Sacramento offense with three hits and two runs. The 4-5-6 part of the River Cats lineup each recorded one RBI while Ryan Howard added a pair of hits. Sam Selman (1-1) was given the loss despite not allowing a hit.

Logan Ondrusek (1-0) enjoyed the victory in his first game with Fresno. Ondrusek fanned three over three solid innings. He followed Paolo Espino, who hurled seven frames of three-run ball. Espino punched out eight, tying a season-high. The Grizzlies improved to 5-2 in extra-inning affairs with a 3-1 mark against the River Cats.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- 1B Brandon Snyder (2-4, HR, RBI, R)

- 2B Carter Kieboom (1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB, SB)

- CF Collin Cowgill (1-4, 2B, 2 R, SB)

Top Performers: Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants)

- 1B Austin Slater (3-4, 2B, 2 R, BB)

- CF Mike Gerber (1-4, 2B, R, BB)

- SS Ryan Howard (2-3, BB)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Tuesday May 21 Tacoma Rainiers (Road) RHP Austin Voth (Fresno) vs. LHP Tommy Milone (Tacoma) 6:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: The Grizzlies and River Cats have met nine times this season. Both squads have now played seven consecutive non-regulation games. The final two games of the clubs' first series of 2019 at Raley Field were decided in the 10th inning, before rain postponements on Thursday and Saturday forced doubleheaders at Chukchansi Park on Friday and Sunday. After tonight's extra-inning affair, the teams have not played a regular game since their meeting on May 8th.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.