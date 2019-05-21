Redbirds' Seventh Inning Helps End Skid

May 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Three runs in the top of the seventh inning propelled the Memphis Redbirds (22-23) to a 4-2 win over the Nashville Sounds (Rangers) Tuesday night in Nashville, Tenn., which ended Memphis' five-game losing streak.

Rangel Ravelo was 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored, and an RBI, extending his hitting streak to 16 games. He owns three of the 15-longest hitting streaks in Redbirds history and is four shy of tying the franchise record.

Seven Redbirds had at least one of Memphis' nine hits in the game.

Genesis Cabrera got the win with 6.0 innings of two-run baseball, allowing only four hits. He struck out six and walked only one. He fired 55-of-90 pitches for strikes.

After falling behind 1-0 after three innings, the Redbirds tied the game in the top of the fourth when John Nogowski singled home Ravelo, who doubled to start the inning.

The Sounds then took a 2-1 lead in the fifth and kept their lead through six innings before the Redbirds put up a three-spot to take the lead for good.

Tommy Edman tied the game with an RBI double that scored Kramer Robertson, Lane Thomas singled home Edman, and Ravelo provided another run with a knock to left field that plated Thomas and gave Memphis a 4-2 advantage.

The Redbirds' bullpen locked down after that, with Dominic Leone, Jesus Cruz, and Chris Beck retiring all nine Sounds they faced to finish the game. The trio struck out five Nashville hitters. Beck earned his fourth save of the year by closing out the victory.

Drew Robinson swiped two bases in the game to give him nine on the year, and Max Schrock and Thomas also stole bases.

Nashville (17-27) only had two at-bats with runners in scoring position.

The Redbirds are in Nashville through Friday night before returning to AutoZone Park on Saturday to start a nine-day, 10-game homestand through Sunday, June 2.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Saturday, May 25 at 6:35 p.m.: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game

Sunday, May 26 at 6:35 p.m.: special Memorial Day edition of postgame fireworks presented by Tennessee Lottery; Memorial Day Weekend Cookout specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/memorialday; Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air

Monday, May 27 at 1:05 p.m. (doubleheader): Memorial Day doubleheader (one ticket is good for both games); Memorial Day Cookout specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/memorialday

Wednesday, May 29 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents

Thursday, May 30 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

Friday, May 31 at 7:05: Star Wars Night featuring specialty ticket options for Darth Bader Bobblehead or Light Sword at www.memphisredbirds.com/starwarsnight; All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket option featuring a two-hour all-you-can-eat beef sliders buffet available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat

Saturday, June 1 at 6:35 p.m.: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; Margaritaville Night with free leis, live Jimmy Buffett cover music, and more

Sunday, June 2 at 2:05 p.m.: Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game

