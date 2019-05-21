River Cats drop finale but leave Fresno with series win

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (21-23) dropped a nail-biter in extras 4-3 to the Fresno Grizzlies (23-21) on Monday night. They do leave town with a series victory, though, now two back of first place in the Pacific North Division.

Starter Enderson Franco turned in a phenomenal effort across six innings, giving up just two hits with four strikeouts. Unfortunately for the right-hander, both hits left they yard - solo shots off the bats of Brandon Snyder and Carter Kieboom. Franco retired 11-straight Fresno hitters to start the game before allowing the home run to Snyder.

First baseman Austin Slater once again powered the River Cats offense, reaching base four times and scoring two runs. A pair of costly defensive miscue put the River Cats behind the eight ball late, opening the door for the Grizzlies to force extras and walk off on a sacrifice fly from Bengie Gonzalez.

Right-hander Yoanys Quiala (0-2, 4.95) will toe the rubber for the River Cats back at Raley Field in Tuesday's series opener against the Salt Lake Bees Salt Lake will go with left-hander Dillon Peters (1-0, 5.04). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- Austin Slater has now reached base safely in 17 of 19 games during the month of May. Slater has the sixth-best on base percentage in the Pacific Coast League at .448.

- Four of the River Cats nine games with Fresno this year have resulted in extra innings. Sacramento is 1-3 in extra-inning games against Fresno and 3-4 overall this season in extras.

