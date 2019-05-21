Chihuahuas Squeeze Past Isotopes, 21-10

Chihuahuas 21 (29-15), Isotopes 10 (23-22) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.

AT THE DISH: Pat Valaika remains red-hot at the plate, finishing the game 3-for-4 with a double and two home runs. "Patty Barrels" has now hit 11 home runs in 84 at bats, an average of 7.6 home runs per at bat ... Valaika's career-high in home runs is 14 ... Sam Hilliard also connected on a home run, his team-leading 13th of the season ... Veteran backstop Drew Butera finished the night 3-for-5 with a double.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Pat Dean was not able to get out of the second inning, allowing 12 runs (seven earned) over 1.2 innings on the mound. The southpaw allowed 10 hits, striking out one and walking one ... Matt Pierpont allowed two runs on two home runs in his 1.2 innings on the hill .... Phillip Diehl and Jesus Tinoco surrendered three runs each over 1.2 innings respectively ... Evan Grills was the only Isotopes pitcher to not allow a run, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings.

TOPES TIDBITS: The 21 runs scored by El Paso are the most in franchise history ... The 31 combined runs score are tied for the third most in Isotopes history (June 30, 2011 at Iowa) ... The Isotopes and Chihuahuas combined for eight home runs.

ON DECK: Albuquerque Isotopes at Las Vegas Aviators, 8:05 p.m. MT, Las Vegas Ballpark

PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Tim Melville (2-0, 0.90), Aviators: TBA

