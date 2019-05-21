Bees Strikeout Franchise Record 19 in Win

SALT LAKE CITY - Salt Lake pitchers struck out a franchise-record 19 batters as the Bees won the final game of their series against the Las Vegas Aviators 9-6.

Andrew Heaney, on a MLB injury rehab assignment from the Angels, started the K parade by striking out 10 over four and one-third innings without allowing a run. It was the first 10+ strikeout game for a Bees pitcher since June 28, 2017. John Curtiss (1-0) struck out three following Heaney and Sam Freeman and Jake Jewell both recorded all three of their outs via strikeout to top the old record of 16 for a nine inning game set on June 12, 2007 against Colorado Springs.

Catcher Dustin Garneau was behind the plate for all 19 Ks and lead the Bees offensively hitting a pair of home runs and driving in four. Jose Rojas hit the Bees sixth grand slam of the season in the seventh inning and Jarrett Parker blasted a solo home run for the second consecutive day. With the win the Bees took four out of five games from Las Vegas during the series and have now won nine of their last 10 contests overall.

The Bees take to the road on Tuesday to start a four-game series in Sacramento, before returning home on Saturday to take on Tacoma for a four-game Memorial Weekend series at Smith's Ballpark.

