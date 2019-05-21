Chihuahuas Keep Scoring in 21-10 Victory

The El Paso Chihuahuas set a new team single-game runs record in Monday night's 21-10 win over Albuquerque at Isotopes Park. The Chihuahuas led 12-0 in the second inning and 18-4 in the fifth. The previous team runs record was 17, set vs. Las Vegas on May 4, 2016.

El Paso's eight-run second inning matched a season high for runs in an inning. The Chihuahuas' 22 hits was one shy of the team record. All nine Chihuahuas starting players had at least one extra-base hit Monday. The Chihuahuas hit five homers in the rout, including two each by Josh Naylor and Jacob Scavuzzo, moving the team total to 104 in 45 games.

Monday's first pitch came with a 45 degree temperature, the coldest Chihuahuas game of the season. The Chihuahuas finished their nine-game, 10-day road trip with five wins and four losses.

Team Records: El Paso (29-15), Albuquerque (23-22)

