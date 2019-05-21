OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 21, 2019

Oklahoma City Dodgers (15-27) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (24-21)

Game #43 of 140/Road #20 of 70 (7-13)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Daniel Corcino (2-1, 4.34) vs. NO-RHP Hector Noesi (4-1, 2.31)

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 | Shrine on Airline | Metairie, La. | 6:30 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers open their longest road trip of the season with a four-game series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes at 6:30 p.m. at the Shrine on Airline. Tonight marks the first of 14 straight road games for OKC as the Big 12 Baseball Championship moves into Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark May 22-26...The Dodgers have won four of the last six games and are coming off their first series win of 2019.

Last Game: Connor Joe hit two home runs and eight Dodgers finished with multi-hit games in OKC's 10-5 win against Omaha Monday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Joe quickly put the Dodgers ahead when he connected on a leadoff home run in the first inning. Edwin RÃ-os hit into a fielder's choice in the third inning for a 2-0 OKC lead. In the fourth, Omaha's Cheslor Cuthbert lined a RBI double into left field and Samir Dueñez drove in another run on a groundout to tie the game, 2-2. The Dodgers regained the lead in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Rocky Gale before Joe connected on his second homer of the game - a two-run shot out to left field - for a 5-2 lead. Two batters later, Cameron Perkins hit a two-run homer out to left-center field to make it 7-2. In the top of the fifth, a three-run homer by Omaha's Erick Mejia cut the Dodgers' lead to 7-5. RÃ-os knocked a two-out RBI single into center field to extend OKC's lead to 8-5 in the sixth. A RBI single by Zach Reks in the seventh pushed the Dodgers' lead to four runs. In the eighth, Daniel Castro hit into a fielder's choice coupled with a throwing error to put OKC in front, 10-5. The Dodgers outhit Omaha, 17-4. OKC starting pitcher Rob Zastryzny (1-2) retired the first nine Omaha batters he faced and picked up the win, allowing five runs and four hits over 6.0 innings with three walks and six strikeouts. Omaha's Jake Kalish (2-3) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Daniel Corcino (2-1) returns from the Injured List to make his first start since May 10...Corcino's last game action was May 10 against Nashville at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. He allowed one hit over 2.0 innings with three walks, then after facing one batter in the top of the third inning, he exited the game and was placed on the Injured List May 13, retroactive to May 11. The game against Nashville was suspended in the fourth inning due to rain and will be completed in August...Corcino has held opponents to two earned runs or less in five of his six official starts this season...He spent most of 2018 with the OKC Dodgers, tying for the club lead in starts (19) and ranking second in innings (103.1) and strikeouts (102). He posted a 3.40 ERA and held opponents to a .217 average...The Dodgers went 12-7 in his starts although his personal record was only 3-3...He was originally signed as an amateur free agent with the Reds Jan. 11, 2008 and began his second career stint in the Dodgers organization after signing as a free agent on May 11, 2017...Corcino previously faced New Orleans May 5 at the Shrine on Airline, allowing two runs on three hits over 4.2 innings with a season-high four walks and five strikeouts (ND). In his career, Corcino is 0-1 with 4.30 ERA in three starts against New Orleans while holding the Baby Cakes to a .216 batting average.

Against the Baby Cakes: 2019: 2-2 2018: 9-7 All-time: 180-156 At NO: 85-84 The Dodgers travel to New Orleans for their second road series of the month against the Baby Cakes and final series at the Shrine on Airline, as the New Orleans franchise is relocating to Wichita next season...The teams split a four-game series May 3-6, with the Baby Cakes winning the series opener and finale. New Orleans scored at least seven runs in the first three games and shutout the Dodgers, 4-0, in the finale. The Dodgers won the middle two games, 8-7, and, 11-9, for their first consecutive wins at the Shrine since 2016...Kyle Garlick led the Dodgers with seven hits, six RBI, three homers and a double against the Baby Cakes, as he went 7-for-13. He hit three home runs in the same game May 5, becoming the first OKC player to do that since 2014...OKC won the 2018 series between the teams, 9-7, and has now won four of the last season series against the Baby Cakes...Going back to 2017, the Dodgers are 6-10 over their last 16 games at the Shrine on Airline and have been held to two or fewer runs 10 times (1-9), including twice in their previous series.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers hit three home runs Monday, including two by Connor Joe and the other by Cameron Perkins. Oklahoma City has now hit 28 home runs over the last 16 games and have hit at least one home run in 10 of their last 11 games (19 HR), including seven games with two or more dingers. Ironically, the lone game during the stretch that the Dodgers were held without a homer was May 14 at Round Rock when OKC scored 15 runs, including 11 in one inning...Before the recent power surge, the Dodgers had smacked only 16 home runs in their first 26 games of 2019...On the other hand, the Dodgers have allowed at least one homer in eight straight games, with the opponent going yard 14 times. Six of the homers have been hit with at least one runner on base, and eight have occurred with two outs in an inning.

Not Your Average Joe: Connor Joe has homered in back-to-back games for the Dodgers for the first time this season, hitting three home runs total over his last two games for his first three homers of the season with OKC. Yesterday marked his second career multi-homer game, previously achieved April 15, 2018 for Double-A Tulsa against Midland...Joe has now hit safely in four straight games (6x18) and in nine of his last 11 games (12x34)...He's established himself as the team's primary leadoff hitter, and when batting in the top spot of the order between the 2018-19 seasons for OKC, Joe is slashing .324/.452/.635 with five homers and 17 RBI over 20 games.

Perking Up: Cameron Perkins went 2-for-3 Monday with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored. He has hit safely in a season-best six straight games, as well as in 11 of his last 12 games, going 20-for-49 (.408) with six doubles, three homers, nine RBI and nine runs scored. During the six-game streak, he's 11-for-24 and he has tallied four straight multi-hit games for the first time since another run of four straight April 14-18, 2018 with Tacoma...After going 0-for-3 on May 1, Perkins' batting average stood at .197, but he's raised it by 94 points since then...He paces the Dodgers with 12 doubles so far this season and 15 of his 32 total hits this season have gone for extra bases.

Multiplying in May: The Dodgers racked up a season-high 17 hits Monday and scored 10 runs, marking the fifth time in the last six games the Dodgers have scored five or more runs and the third time they have scored nine or more runs during the stretch...The Dodgers have scored 47 runs over the last six games - nearly half of their 101 runs scored in the month of May (19 total games) - while batting .315 (69x219) with nine home runs and 28 extra-base hits, and they have gone 25-for-70 (.357) with runners in scoring position.

Shaggy 2 Dope: JT Chargois pitched a second straight perfect ninth inning Monday, using 10 pitches and striking out two of the three batters he faced. He's been scored upon just twice in 13 outings this season and once over his last 12 games. In his last 11 outings, he's allowed just two runs in 15.1 innings. Opponents are 11-for-54 (.204) during the stretch with 21 strikeouts...Over his last four games he's retired 13 of 15 batters faced with eight strikeouts.

On Strike: The Dodgers struck out 10 more batters yesterday for the team's 20th double-digit strikeout game of the season. The Dodgers lead the PCL American Conference with 407 strikeouts over 356.0 innings this season. They also rank second overall in the PCL, trailing Sacramento (430), which has pitched 33.1 more innings than the Dodgers.

