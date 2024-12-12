Stingrays Fans Toss 14,521 Stuffed Animals to the Ice in Teddy Bear Toss Night Victory

South Carolina Stingrays Teddy Bear Toss

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays Teddy Bear Toss(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays delivered a night to remember on Saturday, December 7, at the North Charleston Coliseum during the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Crews Chevrolet. A lively crowd of over 5,000 fans erupted in celebration when forward Ryan Hofer scored the first Stingrays goal, triggering a cascade of 14,521 stuffed animals onto the ice.

The Teddy Bear Toss, an annual tradition for the Stingrays, invites fans to bring stuffed animals to toss onto the ice after South Carolina scores its first goal. The event brings fans together for a festive and charitable cause, as all stuffed animals are donated to local non-profits. This year's beneficiaries included the Community Resource Center, Jean's Angels, Ronald McDonald House, Happy Wheels, Lowcountry Orphan Relief, and Salvation Army.

Crews Chevrolet once again served as the presenting partner for the Teddy Bear Toss game.

"Crews Chevrolet has over a 20-year relationship with the Stingrays. We really value our partnership, and this is one of the highlights of the season for us!" said Trista Kulesa, Marketing and Events for Crews Chevrolet.

The Stingrays wore specialty jerseys celebrating the 75th anniversary of The Peanuts, adding a festive touch to the evening.

The game itself was just as exciting, with the Stingrays defeating the Rapid City Rush 3-1. Goals from Hofer, Ben Hawerchuk, and Alexander Suzdalev powered the team to victory, backed by a strong performance from goaltender Mitchell Gibson, who made 23 saves.

"We are thrilled to see the incredible support from our fans and the community for such a wonderful cause," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "The Teddy Bear Toss is one of our favorite traditions, and it's amazing to see how much joy it brings to everyone involved."

Fans looking forward to more specialty jersey nights can mark their calendars for Saturday, December 28, when the Stingrays will host Rock the Retro night. Jerseys can be preordered online, and game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off during the game, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Charleston Animal Society.

For those who missed the action, there are still opportunities to participate in the holiday spirit. Visit the community page at StingraysHockey.com for more ways to give back and support the team's ongoing community initiatives.

