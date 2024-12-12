Mariners Acquire Trevor Thurston from Atlanta

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced a trade on Thursday, acquiring defenseman Trevor Thurston from the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for cash considerations. Thurston is in his second season in the ECHL.

A 22-year-old defenseman from North Delta, BC, Thurston joins his fifth ECHL organization. He debuted with the Reading Royals last season, skating in 12 games and collecting one goal and one assist. Thurston was traded twice during the season - from Reading to the Orlando Solar Bears, and then from Orlando to the Tulsa Oilers. He finished the 2023-24 season with a total 33 games played, two goals, and two assists.

After starting this season with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Birmingham Bulls, he joined Atlanta in early December and has skated in two games for the Gladiators.

Before turning pro, Thurston played four seasons in the Western Hockey League and spent his final season of juniors in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. His last season was his best - leading all Cape Breton Eagles defensemen in scoring with 21 points (9 goals, 12 assists) in 48 games.

The Mariners begin a four-game road trip on Friday night in Glens Falls, NY against the Adirondack Thunder at 7 PM. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 on the Maine Mariners Broadcast Network, powered by Mixlr and FloHockey. The Mariners return to home ice on Saturday, December 28th for a "Pajama Party" at 6 PM, also against Adirondack. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mariners pillowcase. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

